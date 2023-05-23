Are Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Still Together in 2023?

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 is coming to a close on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, and fans are excited to see Maroon 5 take the stage. Adam Levine was a judge on The Voice for years, but now, he’s only making a special guest appearance on stage. And fans are stalking talking about his cheating scandal that happened in 2022. So, is Adam Levine still with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, in 2023? Here’s what to know.

Is Adam Levine still with Behati Prinsloo in 2023?

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo appear to still be married in 2023. And their relationship might be stronger than ever.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly in March 2023, Levine “recommitted” himself to his wife after the cheating scandal of 2022. “Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” the insider shared. “He basically recommitted himself 100% to Behati and his family.” The insider added that Levine “realized he made a huge mistake” and wants to course correct his marriage.

“They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati,” the source added. As a result, fans are “seeing them out and about more.”

“Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight,” the source added.

Levine and Prinsloo started dating in May 2012 — just one month after Levine and Victoria’s Secret Angel Anne Vyalitsyna broke up. After a brief breakup between Prinsloo and Levine in May 2013, they got back together just two months later. They got engaged in July 2013. While Levine publicly joked that he would never marry, Prinsloo made him change his tune. By July 2014, they tied the knot.

Prinsloo and Levine have three children, their third born in January 2023. “He loves one-on-one time with them, so he takes Dusty to coffee every morning,” Prinsloo told Us Weekly. “He’s a very hands-on dad. It’s awesome. I’m lucky.”

Adam Levine’s cheating scandal likely threatened his marriage

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo | Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

While Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, still appear to be married in 2023, they aren’t without their issues. Levine was caught in a cheating scandal in 2022.

In September 2022, Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted to TikTok about her alleged cheating scandal with Levine. Stroh alleged that she and Levine had a secret relationship for a year, and he texted her asking if he could name his third baby “Sumner.” She claimed she thought Levine and Prinsloo’s marriage was over, and when she realized this wasn’t the case, she ended the relationship.

Stroh wasn’t the only woman to come forward with accusations regarding Levine’s alleged cheating. Three other women accused Levine of sliding into their direct messages with suggestive comments.

Levine addressed the situation via Instagram. “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” he posted at the time. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Maroon 5 performs a new single on ‘The Voice’ Season 23 finale

It’s unclear if Behati Prinsloo will make an appearance in The Voice Season 23 finale, but Adam Levine will be there. Maroon 5 takes the stage on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, with Maroon 5 to perform their new single, “Middle Ground.” This marks the band’s first new single since 2021. Maroon 5 also releases a new video for the single on May 23.

The Voice Season 23 finale begins on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

