Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson had a messy New Year's Eve in the past, and Levine was convinced he was headed to jail.

The Voice fans know about Blake Shelton and Adam Levine’s friendship and on-stage rivalry. The coaches have found great success in their careers as musicians and reality TV stars, and they’ve spent ample time with each other away from the cameras. Unfortunately, not all of their time together has been good. Here’s what happened when Shelton, Levine, and Kelly Clarkson were once stopped by a cop on New Year’s Eve.

Blake Shelton was stopped by a cop on New Year’s Eve while driving Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine

The Voice fans adore Blake Shelton, as he always has a story to tell about fellow past coach Adam Levine. Shelton and Levine had a friendly rivalry on the show that turned into a genuine friendship. And they treat certain situations very differently. Shelton said that Levine became upset with Shelton and Kelly Clarkson when their car was stopped by the cops on New Year’s Eve in Oklahoma.

In 2018, Shelton spoke about the incident to Jimmy Fallon. He explained that he, Clarkson, and Levine were being driven home from an Oklahoma casino by a designated driver on New Year’s when a cop stopped them. “We were drinking,” Shelton noted. “And so we went to this show, made fun of [Levine], and when he got down, he came to stay at my house for a couple of days. And on the way back from the casino to my place, we got pulled over … by like, a deputy sheriff, or whatever.”

Shelton added that everyone in the car knew they hadn’t done anything wrong, “so you can be a little cockier at that point, you know?” Unfortunately, Levine disagreed. “And so Kelly — especially Kelly — I mean, she was ribbing this guy. He had a mustache that wasn’t cool-looking. And Adam, he was convinced we were going to jail, and he got upset, he did. I’ll never forget it. ‘Kelly, shut up! Kelly, shut up!’ It got intense.”

The country singer said Adam Levine ‘hasn’t been back’ since the 1 time he stayed for the holiday

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine’s New Year’s Eve was a memorable night. But it doesn’t look like Levine plans to return to the Oklahoma ranch for another holiday. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Shelton joked that Levine hasn’t returned to the ranch since that fateful holiday.

“I’m trying to remember the year, but Adam Levine actually came and stayed with me in Oklahoma, the one and only time he ever came and stayed with me at my house in Oklahoma,” Shelton said with a laugh. “It was New Year’s Eve, like maybe the second or third season of The Voice. He came and stayed. The things that we did to him. Have you ever seen the movie Deliverance? You should watch it. Well, he hasn’t been back.”

Blake Shelton once called Adam Levine ‘one of the best friends’ he had

The Voice brought Blake Shelton and Adam Levine together, and they became great friends after meeting through the show. According to Yahoo, while speaking to The Tennessean in 2017, Shelton called Levine “one of the best friends” he has.

“We are constantly at each other’s throats, and sometimes we really do get mad at each other,” Shelton explained. “We’re those two guys you knew in high school where we have this bond that is unexplainable. It brings out the best and worst in both of us. It truly is an explosive relationship. … And I know every trick to get under his skin.”

That said, it’s clear that Shelton and Levine aren’t as close as they once were. Rumors suggested that Gwen Stefani didn’t approve of Levine’s cheating scandal in 2022, and she hoped that Shelton would distance himself from Levine.

