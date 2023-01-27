‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast Member Bear Brown and Wife Welcome Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order! Reality TV star Bear Brown of Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People and his wife Raiven Brown have welcomed their second child, they recently announced.

Bear Brown of ‘Alaskan Bush People’ welcomes second child

Meet Cove Gabriel Caden Brown! ❤️



Bear and Raiven Brown welcomed their newest bundle of joy on January 20, 2023 at 7 lbs and 15 oz. Congratulations to their growing family of four. pic.twitter.com/aX7uKzl0JA — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) January 26, 2023

Bear and Raiven announced their happy news via Instagram. Cove Gabriel Caden Brown arrived via C-section on Jan. 20 and weighed 7 lbs 15 oz.

“Thank you everyone for all your love, support and prayers! God bless!” Bear wrote.

“Raiven did an amazing job!” the reality TV personality shared in another Instagram post. “I don’t think a man can ever truly realize what a woman goes through! Sure we know it’s hard, but we can never fully grasp the difficulties that every mother has been through! I could NOT be more proud of Raiven! She is so strong, so brave and so unstoppable!!! The strength of a mother is amazing! Thank you Raiven! You are the best!”

Bear and Raiven married in January 2022. The couple has one other child, a son named River who was born in March 2020.

Bear and Raiven’s son is currently in the NICU

Raiven shared more details of Cove’s arrival on her Instagram.

“Our son was born yesterday morning it was my scheduled C-section,” she wrote on Jan 21. “We decided this was the best option due to risks and my first-born being a C-section. Unfortunately he has a few things going on so he is in the NICU. It’s so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother.”

She went on to describe the latest addition to the Brown family as “absolutely perfect,” adding that she and Bear are “so so grateful to have yet again a wonderful son.”

The new mom later revealed (via Instagram) that Cove had been diagnosed with premature infant lung disease at birth but was doing “so so well and is hopefully going to have a short stay at the NICU.”

“Cove being full term and having a random thing like this happen is frustrating! I was so excited and proud to have made it full term,” she added. “But I am just so grateful he has been doing so well despite everything. Thank you for everyone’s prayers and kind words. We are so very blessed and won’t ever forget it.”

Bear Brown was arrested in March 2022

The arrival of Bear and Raiven’s second child follows a tumultuous year for the pair. In March 2022, Bear was arrested and charged with domestic violence following an altercation with his wife, People reported. The Alaskan Bush People cast member later accepted a plea deal in the case, The Sun reported.

In December 2022, Raiven announced that she and Bear were “taking a break,” according to In Touch Weekly. But the breakup was short-lived, and the two are apparently back together.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

