‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Fan Theory Breaks Down How Nak-su Could Win Control Over Bu-yeon

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 is proving to be a much more complex storyline than the first season of the K-drama. It is all due to the riveting story of Nak-su and her journey to rediscover who she is and her powers. Master Lee poses a looming threat that Nak-su’s soul will vanish if Bu-yeon’s diving powers return first. But a fan theory for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 explores how Nak-su may win the battle and have a possible happy ending.

A recap of how Nak-su’s soul is still in Bu-yeon’s body in the second season

Master Lee is at the heart of Nak-su’s return in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. When Lady Jin rescued Bu-yeon’s body from the lake, Master Lee told her the reality of the situation. Bu-yeon’s body had not been petrified due to Nak-su’s powerful soul. In return, Bu-yeon stayed alive by clinging to Nak-su. To save the body, Master Lee had to eliminate Bu-yeon’s soul and powers and only let Nak-su remain. Fans also learned that the inhabiting soul caused Bu-yeo’s body to take on Nak-su’s original form.

But there is a conundrum at the heart of her return. Master Lee explained in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 that if Bu-yeon’s divine powers were to return, so would Nak-su’s memories as an assassin and the events of the first season. To further complicate matters, Master Lee later revealed that Nak-su’s soul is in jeopardy of vanishing for good.

As fans know, for a body not to petrify, the souls and body need to become one. If Bu-yeon’s divine powers returns and Nak-su’s memories, it will create a fight for control. Master Lee revealed to Seo Yul that Nak-su’s soul would soon vanish, under the impression that Bu-yeon’s divine powers are emerging first.

But Alchemy of Souls Season 2 poses another loophole to Master Lee’s theory and why Nak-su might overpower Bu-yeon’s divine powers.

Nak-su has been receiving surges of energy from the start of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

On Twitter, Alchemy of Souls fan @jangukmypupil has broken down an impressive theory about Nak-su’s powers and memories. Fans have watched Nak-su regain snippets of her past but under unique circumstances. The theory clarifies that Master Lee has emphasized the body recovering the divine powers first before the memories.

But Alchemy of Souls Season 2 has proven that Nak-su began gaining her memories before the body regained Bu-yeon’s divine powers. It is all connected to Nak-su’s sword with its mysterious origins. In the first season, Nak-su explained the sword would help her regain her full energy.

In Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Jang Uk is in possession of her sword. During their first real talk outside Jowon, he slammed the sword onto the table. It emitted blue energy that lingered on Nak-su’s hand. “In that moment, Yeong received the energy from the sword unknowingly. The moment she received her sword energy, it changed the law of the body’s rejection,” explains @jangukmypupil.

The surge of energy allowed Nak-su to turn off the lantern and the same events occurred again. During the Unanimous Assembly, she once again turned off the lantern. When Jang Uk set off a surge of energy from her sword, Nak-su took in the surge of energy. Fans also remember when she grabbed the sword, felt a surge of power, and saw her memories. At that moment, she, too, turned on the lantern.

Bu-yeon reveals she almost has her divine powers back in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

Fans have theorized that Nak-su is also connected to the Fire Bird hidden in Jinyowon in Alchemy of Souls. In the drama, Seo Yul is dying from the bloodworm feeding from his energy source. The only way to save him is by using the Fire Bird to fool the parasite. In Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Episode 7, Nak-su is the one who takes the risk of facing the Fire Bird’s energy to remove the parasite from Seo Yul’s torrent of energy.

The theory suggests that the event likely also gave Nak-su a surge of energy but from the Fire Bird. It is likely the last step that led Nak-su to regain her full memories when she visited the tree in Sejukwon. She also meets a young Bu-yeon who is upset to learn that Nak-su has discovered who she truly is.

“If you found out after I retrieved all of my divine powers, you would have been able to leave with no sadness,” says Bu-yeon. Her words imply that Nak-su beat her before she could gain her full divine powers. Bu-yeon says she has regained part of her powers but that Nak-su’s soul will soon leave. If the theory is correct, Nak-su has gained a stronger source of energy and altered who the body will reject.