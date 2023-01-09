‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Lee Jae-wook and Go Yoon-jung Reveal Their Favorite Lines From the K-Drama

With Alchemy of Souls Season 2 officially having premiered its finale, the cast of the K-drama looks back at their time on-screen fondly. Leading the cast of Alchemy of Souls Season 2 are actors Lee Jae-wook and Go Yoon-jun. Lee starred as the protagonist and powerful mage Jang Uk, while Go played the returning role of Nak-su and Bu-yeon. After 10 episodes in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, the two actors reveal their favorite lines from the second season.

Actors Minhyun and Lee Jae-wook in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via tvN

Lee Jae-wook chose a line from when Jang Uk’s best friend is in peril in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

A lot of the storyline for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 revolves around the return of Nak-su and her growing new yet fated relationship with Jang Uk. But fans cannot deny that the K-drama had a subplot for the fan-favortie character, Seo Yul, that was equally as riveting to watch. Idol and actor Minhyun plays the role of Seo Yul, Jang Uk’s childhood best friend. In Alchemy of Souls Season 2, he is slowly dying as the bloodworm from the first season is eating away at his core energy.

Interestingly, one of actor Lee Jae-wook’s favorite lines from Alchemy of Souls Season 2 is the tumultuous near-death moment with Seo Yul. The scene takes place in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Episode 6. Seo Yul is alerted that So-i is in danger by Jin Mu’s mage cohorts.

To save him, So-i sacrifices her life. Angered, Seo Yul engages in battle, but the use of his powers is killing him. Jang Uk arrives to save the day. Realizing that his best friend’s core energy is almost gone, Jang Uk unleashes pure fury. He says the line, “Not a single person will be able to walk out of here alive.”

In a SList article, Alchemy of Souls Season 2 actor Lee explains the scene is “memorable.” In a rough translation, Lee says, “Jang Uk and Seo Yul’s bromance, as well as sadness and anger, reached their peak. But rather than exposing these emotions as they are, I think they showed the emotional line of Jang Uk the best.”

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 actor Go Yoon-jung’s favorite line was a heartbreaking one with Jang Uk

Jang Uk and Nak-su’s tragic love story are at the heart of the K-drama. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 began with Master Lee allowing Nak-su’s more powerful soul to inhabit Bu-yeon’s body. In doing so, she lost her memories of the past and her love for Jang Uk. But in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Episode 8, Nak-su is forced to remember everything and her heartbreak over Jang Uk not knowing who she is.

In the Naver article, actor Go Yoon-jung revealed her favorite line was the scene where Nak-su breaks up with Jang Uk after regaining part of her memories and says, “I really liked him a lot.” In the scene, Nak-su remembers the pain she had caused Jang Uk. When he finds her, she explains she has remembered something. Without telling Jang Uk the whole truth, she remembers caring for a man deeply, but he cannot recognize her.

Jang Uk says he does not care, but Nak-su explains she cannot be with him, having seen her past. She cannot be with him because of having caused him pain. She feels too much guilt to stay with Jang Uk. While Jang Uk tries to reason, she says, “I really liked him a lot. I liked him more than he liked me. But I never had a chance to tell him.”

In a rough translation, Go explains, “[through this line] I conveyed Nak-su’s unsaid feelings for Jang Uk after 3 years.” Go’s favorite line from Alchemy of Souls Season 2 is emotionally heavy for the character.

What are the favorite lines and scenes for the rest of the ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 cast?

The rest of the K-drama cast have their favorite lines and moments from Alchemy of Souls Season 2. Minhyun’s favorite moment is also from Episode 6, when Seo Yul goes to save So-i. The actor explains it was “impressive to see Seo Yul risk his life to fight for So-i.” On the other hand, Alchemy of Souls Season 2 actor Shin Seung-ho reveals his favorite scene and line is from Episode 7. Jang Uk stores Cheonbugwon after what happened to Seo Yul.

His character, Go Won, stops Jang Uk from making a mistake. Go Won says, “I do not want your hard work to go down the drain. That is why I am standing before you even though I know you can slay me.”

Actor Shin explains, “I think it was a scene where Go Won moved decisively for a great cause and took the first step in what Jang Wook and the two of them could only do together.” For Yoo In-soo, his most memorable moment was when his character Dang-gu met his ex-fiancé Cho-yeon for the first time after three years.