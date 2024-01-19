Grammy-winner Alicia Keys debuted her latest collection for Athleta at an event in Los Angeles on Jan. 18.

Whether your goal for 2024 is to work out more or achieve mental wellness, Alicia Keys has you covered – literally. The singer has dropped her stylish newest collection for Athleta. The new pieces are guaranteed to have you looking good, whether you’re sweating in the gym or meditating on the beach.

Keys’ latest collaboration with the athleisure brand features a curated selection of pieces that “are great for everyday wear,” she told E! News. “It is about ease and this ability to have the space to think — the space to be you. You don’t have to feel like you’re overdoing it.”

Alicia Keys speaks during the Athleta x Alicia Keys Spring Collection Launch at CHIEF | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Athleta

The “Girl on Fire” singer showed off the new line of leggings, sweatshirts, bras, and more at the Athleta x Alicia Keys Spring Collection Launch at CHIEF in Los Angeles on Jan. 18.

Alicia Keys | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Athleta

Keys’ has partnered with Athleta since 2022. Her newest collection for the brand includes a cozy wraparound sweater, which she donned for the event. The “versatile” item could go with everything from sweatpants to jeans, she told E!

Alicia Keys | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Athleta

The Grammy winner struck a pose as she celebrated the launch of the new collection. Yoga is part of Keys’ regular workout routine, she told Shape in 2023. “I love cycling, heavy cardio, yoga, and Pilates,” she said. “I also do this one class that has yoga but uses weights on your legs and your arms.”

Alicia Keys | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Athleta

Keys says her new collection for Athleta is “all about freedom, newness, space to think, move and be YOU.”

“It’s a brand new year, so give yourself a bold new start,” she wrote on Instagram.

Alicia Keys with guests at the Athleta x Alicia Keys Spring Collection Launch | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Athleta

When it comes to achieving goals in 2024, Keys’ advice is to keep things manageable.

“My main thing is to identify one thing,” she told E! “You may want to get to know yourself better or there may be something that you don’t want to do anymore. It’s so much easier to be committed to just one thing. It can even be something as simple as making sure I’m giving myself some extra time in the week, so I don’t feel so stressed out.”

In a Jan. 1 Instagram update, Keys also shared her “mantra” for the coming 12 months. “We surround ourselves with things that are good for us,” she said. “Period. That’s it. That’s the direction and that’s the key.”

The new year is all about “caring for ourselves so we can be full, healthy, and whole,” she said. “So that we can care about others.”

“If [something] is not good for us, if it doesn’t feel right, if it’s hurtful, if it feels insincere, if it feels disingenuous, if it feels like it’s more hard work than it is reward and good reciprocal energy, it’s not good for us,” she added. “So, we surround ourselves with things that are good for us, and we open ourselves up to be loved. To be helped, to be assisted, to be cared for.”

