Alison Brie Is a Very ‘Involved’ Cat Mom: ‘I Don’t Really Want to Have Kids’

Alison Brie is an actor, writer, and director who has had a hand in many popular projects over the past 15 years. From Mad Men to Bojack Horseman, she has a lot of range. Fans love Brie for her transparent approach to life and love. In a 2019 interview, Brie opened up about her longtime relationship with actor Dave Franco, admitting that, while she’s a devoted “cat mom” to the couple’s animals, she doesn’t really have any desire to have kids.

What is Alison Brie best known for?

Brie first burst onto the scene in 2007, when she portrayed Trudy Campbell in the popular AMC series Mad Men. She acted in the show for a total of 36 episodes, earning renown as a talented character actor. According to IMDb, Brie then went on to land a role in the NBC series Community, playing the character of Annie Edison. She started working as a voice actor as well, lending her talents to the cult-classic animated show BoJack Horseman.

Brie worked consistently over the years that followed, branching out to act in movies such as Scream 4, Get Hard, How to Be Single, and The Disaster Artist. In 2017, Brie landed what might be her most popular role to date — Ruth Wilder in the comedy-drama series GLOW. For her work in the series, Brie has received critical acclaim, including two Golden Globe Award nominations.

Alison Brie admitted that she doesn’t want to have kids

Brie has been in a relationship with actor Dave Franco for years, with the two often stepping out to various red-carpet events together. In a 2019 interview with the Sunday Times, Brie opened up about why fans shouldn’t expect to see any pregnancy announcements from them anytime soon.

“They’re our children,” Brie said of her and Franco’s two beloved cats, Harry and Arturo. “I don’t really want to have kids. It’s great because I don’t worry about when I should get pregnant– between seasons, while we’re shooting the show — I don’t think about it every day.”

Brie went on. “It would be nice, but I think of all the things that would be so stressful. I think about how much we’re involved in our cats’ lives. Oh my God, if it was a child!” Brie also discussed her marriage to Franco, explaining that, above all, the two really just like to chill together when the workday is over. “We spend time together at night. We just like to hang out. Having a really supportive partner in my life and knowing that he loves me no matter what. I’ve found my person,” the actor said.

How long have Alison Brie and Dave Franco been together?

Brie and Franco have been together for an eternity — in Hollywood years, that is. According to Brides, they first met in 2011 while celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans. They have been together ever since, with the two tying the knot in 2017 during an intimate ceremony alongside family and friends. They have also worked together on several occasions, acting opposite each other in movies such as The Disaster Artist and The Little Hours.

The longtime couple clearly loves working together and collaborating on special projects. Even though they don’t plan on having kids in the near future, there’s no doubt that Brie and Franco have plenty to keep them occupied.