Alissa Gets Fired on ‘Below Deck’ – but Season Gets More ‘Complicated,’ Katie Glaser Dishes

Captain Sandy Yawn lowered the boom and fired Alissa Humber on Below Deck. “Respect for the hierarchy is a must,” Yawn said to Humber. “I’m letting you go.”

Humber looked stunned but calmly departed the boat. However, Humber said that she wasn’t upset because she believed she “literally didn’t do anything” to get fired.

“It never feels good to fire a crew member,” Yawn said in a confessional. “You’re ending their income and as a captain, I have to make the hard decisions and I have to live with them.”

Firing Humber meant that the crew would head into the next charter without the extra help. And while being a stew down created more stress on the Below Deck crew, deckhand Katie Glaser said the season is about to get more complicated.

Why does the season get more complicated after Alissa Humber was fired on ‘Below Deck’?

Deck/stew Camille Lamb and Humber were the major drama points during this season of Below Deck. So now that they have both been fired, is the season going to lose its spice?

Alissa Humber and Ben Willoughby |Laurent Bassett/Bravo

“A new crew member is coming in that has a past with one of the crew members,” Glaser told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I think things are about to get a little more complicated. Less on my side, more on his side.” Glaser had her own boatmance drama with bosun Ross McHarg. But a good portion of their drama centered on how much McHarg and Humber flirted. With Humber fired, it took her out of the equation.

New stew with a connection to ‘Below Deck’ deckhand takes over after Alissa is fired

The complicated storyline Glaser is referring to revolves around new stew Leigh-Ann Smith who takes over for Humber. The mid-season trailer teased that Smith and deckhand Ben Willoughby have a romantic past and start hooking up on the boat.

But Willoughby had already fallen for Lamb, who he invited to a crew dinner after she had been fired. He is seen talking to her on the phone, planning a trip together after the season ends. Glaser, who bunked with Lamb, was still close friends with her. But she also said that she got closer to Willoughby after Lamb had been fired.

“Right when Camille left I reached onto him and he was there as a good friend,” Glaser recalled of Willoughby. “I did kind of lose my girl that I would talk to about everything and so Ben stepped in a was in that role for me.”

Katie tried to avoid getting stuck in the middle of the drama

Even though Glaser became closer friends with Willoughby she remained in touch and close with Lamb, which made everything even more awkward when Willoughby started hooking up with Smith. “It definitely puts you in an awkward position,” she said. “And honestly it was just my position to just stay out of it and let Ben deal with it how he wants to.”

Another aspect of the drama could be a power play. Stew Hayley De Sola Pinto reveals in the mid-season trailer that Smith was also a chief stew and has more experience in the role than chief stew Fraser Olender.

But, clearly, the dynamic between Smith and Willoughby appears to be the biggest conflict. “We have so many nudes of each other in our phones,” Willoughby revealed in the trailer as he’s seen kissing Smith.

So how does this love triangle play out and does Lamb learn that Willoughby started a new boatmance?

Below Deck is on Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.