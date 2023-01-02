‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Season 3: Release Date, How to Watch, and What to Expect

PBS is headed back to the Yorkshire Dales. All Creatures Great and Small Season 3 premieres in January 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about when new episodes air, how to watch the show, which cast members are returning, and more.

‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Season 3 premieres Jan. 8

All Creatures Great and Small Season 3 will premiere Sunday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS. The new season will have seven episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays through February 19. Episodes will also be available to stream on the PBS Masterpiece Channel on Prime Video.

Want to catch up on previous episodes of the show? Seasons 1 and 2 are also available on PBS Passport and on the PBS Masterpiece Channel on Prime Video.

What to expect from the next season of the show, which is based on James Herriot’s books

The cast of #AllCreaturesPBS welcome us back to the Yorkshire Dales and give us a sneak peek at what is ahead in the new season! pic.twitter.com/UlRE8NmvLd — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) December 19, 2022

Wedding bells will be ringing in All Creatures Great and Small Season 3. James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) are preparing to say “I do.” As James gets ready to start his new life with Helen, he also has a new stake in the veterinary business to think about. And when he signs on to help the government test for tuberculosis in cattle, he risks jeopardizing his relationship with the local farmers. Meanwhile, Helen will have to adjust to her new life at Skeldale House.

Season 3 of the cozy British drama — which is based on real-life vet James Herriot’s books — begins in the spring of 1939. War with Germany is on the horizon, which forces Siegfried (Samuel West) to confront painful memories of his service during World War I. And Siegried’s younger brother Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) is facing fresh challenges as a newly qualified vet.

“It really feels like a continuation from season 2,” Ralph said in a video for PBS (via Twitter). “It’s funny, it’s delightful … it’s also very romantic.”

“They’re so in love! And that’s never been in question — I think from the moment that they met… They’re no longer stealing kisses and sneaking off to go on dates,” Shenton said of her and Ralph’s characters (via PBS). ‘We really see them have less of fast heart beating romance and become more of a team. I think that is what happens as relationships evolve.”

Which ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ cast members will return for season 3?

‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Season 3 | (C) Playground Entertainment

All of your favorite All Creatures Great and Small cast members will be back for the show’s third season. In addition to Ralph, Shenton, West, and Woodhouse, Anna Madley will return as Skeldale House’s housekeeper Mrs. Hall. Patricia Hodge also reprises her role as Mrs. Pumphrey. (Hodge took over the role from the late Diana Rigg, who played the character in season 1.) Imogene Clawson plays Helen’s younger sister Jenny and Tony Pitts plays her father Richard Alderson.

