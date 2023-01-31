Oscars 2023: Why ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Is Making History

The Oscar nominations for 2023 are out and the internet is buzzing about the surprises, snubs, and interesting movies that got recognized this year. One movie, All Quiet on the Western Front, received nine nominations, making it one of the most nominated foreign language films of all time.

What is ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ about?

“All Quiet on the Western Front” screening I David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front is based on a 1929 novel of the same name. It follows the life of a German soldier named Paul Bäumer who is fighting during WWI. As he spends more time on the battlefield, Paul’s dreams of being a hero are destroyed by the harsh realities of war and he spends his days just trying to survive.

The 2022 movie adaptation is directed by Edward Berger and stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Hülk, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic and Devid Striesow. It premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival and came out on Netflix in October 2022.

The film received nine Oscar nominations

The movie received nine nominations at this year’s Academy Awards — tying with The Banshees of Inisherin and coming in behind Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is nominated 11 times.

All Quiet on the Western Front is nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature, and Best Picture.

How ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is making history

All Quiet on the Western Front is the only non-English movie that was nominated for Best Picture this year, and came very close to breaking the record for most nominations for a foreign film. The all-time record-holders? Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, which both received ten nominations. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon won four Oscars, while Roma took home three.

This recognition of All Quiet on the Western Front marks a new phase for the Academy. The awards ceremony has dealt with questions about the diversity of the nominees and voters, as well as criticism for rarely nominating non-English language movies for anything other than Best International Feature. However, it seems as if the Academy has made a habit of nominating one foreign language film for Best Picture each year. Past nominees include Drive My Car, Parasite, and Roma.

Others have wondered if the multiple nominations All Quiet on the Western Front received were due to the anti-war message of the movie, especially in light of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.