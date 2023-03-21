All the Songs Taylor Swift Performed During Her ‘The Eras Tour’ Setlist

On March 17, Taylor Swift kicked off The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona. Already, The Eras Tour has achieved universal acclaim from fans and critics alike. With the tour, Swift highlights songs from her albums Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now, Red (Taylor’s Version), 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights.

With so many albums packed into one night, crafting the setlist for The Eras Tour must have been no small feat. Here are all of the songs Swift has performed on The Eras Tour so far.

Taylor Swift performs 44 songs on ‘The Eras Tour’

With material from 10 albums to cover, fans had no idea what to expect from The Eras Tour. Because Swift has so many beloved songs from each album, some fan favorites were bound to be left off the setlist.

To fans’ elation, Swift performs for three hours each night during The Eras Tour and her setlist includes a whopping 44 songs. The setlist for Swift’s concert on March 17 can be viewed below.

The Eras Tour setlist:

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” “Cruel Summer” “The Man” “You Need to Calm Down” “Lover” “The Archer” “Fearless” “You Belong With Me” “Love Story” ” ‘Tis the D*** Season” “Willow” “Marjorie” “Champagne Problems” “Tolerate It” “Ready For It?” “Delicate” “Don’t Blame Me” “Look What You Made Me Do” “Enchanted” “22” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” “I Knew You Were Trouble” “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” “Invisible String” “Betty” “The Last Great American Dynasty” “August” “Illicit Affairs” “My Tears Ricochet” “Cardigan” “Style” “Blank Space” “Shake it Off” “Wildest Dreams” “Bad Blood” “Mirrorball” (Surprise song) “Tim McGraw” (Surprise song) “Lavender Haze” “Anti-Hero” “Midnight Rain” “Vigilante S***” “Bejeweled” “Mastermind” “Karma”

Taylor Swift will perform different songs each night of ‘The Eras Tour’

While the setlist for each night of The Eras Tour will remain largely the same, Swift alerted fans there will be some minor differences each night.

Following her performance of “Bad Blood” each night, Swift plans to perform surprise songs on an acoustic guitar and piano.

On the first night of the tour, Swift performed “Mirrorball” from Folklore as the first surprise song. For the second surprise song, Swift performed the song “Tim McGraw” from Taylor Swift on the piano.

For the second night of the tour in Arizona, Swift performed an acoustic version of “This Is Me Trying” from Folklore on the guitar. She then performed “State of Grace” from Red (Taylor’s Version) as the second surprise song.

Taylor Swift does not perform as many songs from ‘Speak Now’ and her debut album

The 44-song setlist for The Eras Tour primarily consists of songs from Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights.

Swift broke the setlist into 10 different sections, with nine sections highlighting a different album and one section being reserved for surprise songs.

The setlist’s fifth section highlights Swift’s Speak Now era, but Swift only performs one song from the album, “Enchanted.”

When Swift does not perform a song from Taylor Swift during the surprise song section, then the setlist does not include any songs from her debut album.