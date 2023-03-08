All the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cheating Scandals Ranked — Yes, Tom Sandoval Is No. 1 #Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules has been known for its cheating scandals over the years. So, it should come as no surprise to fans that the show is currently being rocked once again by cheating rumors. But this time, star Tom Sandoval has found himself in the middle of the show’s biggest cheating scandal in its 10-season history.

7. Lala Kent had a relationship with a married man

During season 5 of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent refused to reveal the name of the man she was dating. She vehemently denied the man was married, but it later was revealed that Lala wasn’t telling the truth.

At the time, she was dating producer Randall Emmett who was married to a woman named Ambyr Childers. Randall got a divorce and then popped the question to Lala in 2018. They welcomed a child together, but then Lala found out that Randall cheated on her and they split for good.

6. James Kennedy confessed to cheating on Kristen Doute

During season 4, James Kennedy lied to Kristen Doute when he insisted that he didn’t sleep with Jenna Willis, a fellow SUR employee.

“At this point, I’m just lying to Kristen for her own good because I know if I tell her the entire truth, it’s just going to devastate her. The truth is, Jenna and I were definitely boning,” he said during a 2015 episode of Vanderpump Rules.

In her book, Kristen revealed that she caught James cheating thanks to an Uber receipt.

5. A cheating scandal launched ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Fans first met the cast of Vanderpump Rules during a 2013 episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that served as a backdoor pilot for the spinoff. The staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR was introduced as Lisa’s RHOBH co-star Brandi Glanville confronted server Scheana Shay about her past relationship with her husband, Eddie Cibrian.

“Seven years ago, I met Eddie, and six or eight months go by and I find out that he’s married and I call him out. He lied at first about it and then he admitted it. So I stopped talking to him for a long time,” Scheana said at the time, per Us Weekly.

Glanville and Cibrian were married from 2001 to 2009, but called it quits when he had an affair with his now-wife, LeAnn Rimes. Shaena says that she “ended things” for good when she learned he married the country singer in 2011.

4. Jax Taylor has a history of cheating

In season 1 of Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor’s tumultuous relationship with Stassi Schroeder ended when he admitted to cheating on her (Years later, Stassi admitted that she cheated on Jax when she slept with Frank Herlihy). But, that was just the beginning of Jax’s infidelity.

During season 2, Jax confessed to sleeping with Kristen Doute amid her relationship with Tom Sandoval — which broke them up for good (Side note: Tom also admitted to cheating on Kristen “a few times” during their relationship). What’s more, he slept with Kristen while he was trying to get back together with Stassi. This cheating scandal resulted in Stassi slapping Kristen, and Sandoval punching Jax.

During season 3, Jax was trying to juggle relationships with both Carmen Dickman and Tiffany Matthews, when Sandoval alleged that Jax cheated on Tiffany during a boy’s trip to San Diego.

Then, in season 6, Jax was caught cheating on his girlfriend (now wife) Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers.

3. Tom Schwartz cheated on Katie Maloney before they got married

During their 12-year relationship — which included six years of marriage — Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney had constant problems with intimacy. But he didn’t seem to have any problems outside of their relationship. Before they became husband and wife, Tom cheated on Katie when he was in Las Vegas, but repeatedly lied to her about it.

The truth was absolutely devastating to Katie. It turned out that Tom had actually made out with two different women. But, he was never truthful about how far he actually went with his infidelity.

2. Raquel Leviss feuds with Katie Maloney

Amid Tom and Katie’s divorce, a rumor emerged in August 2022 claiming that Tom had made out with Raquel (who we will now refer to by her real name, Rachel) Leviss, James Kennedy’s former flame. This led to a feud between Katie and Rachel. But that was put on the back burner (or was it all a ruse to keep fans off the scent of the #1 affair?) when the number one scandal on our list broke.

1. Tom Sandoval is the top #Scandoval in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ history

During the first weekend of March 2023, TMZ dropped an article that made some jaw-dropping claims. It alleged that Vanderpump Rules OG Tom Sandoval had been cheating on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix — for the past seven months — with their co-star Rachel Leviss.

But that’s not all. Apparently, the cheating duo went to great lengths to keep their infidelity on the down low. They allegedly wore disguises to go out on dates, and they secretly spent Christmas together. There’s even an accusation that Tom and Rachel had sex while Ariana was asleep in the house she shares with Tom.

According to Rolling Stone, Ariana discovered the affair when she saw a recording on Tom’s phone of an explicit video call between him and Rachel. Rightly furious, Ariana called Rachel when she was filming an episode of Watch What Happens Live with co-star Scheana Shay in New York. After learning about the affair, Scheana allegedly punched Rachel in the face — and Bravo cameras caught a lot of the action and subsequent fallout.

Fans should expect some bonus footage that covers #Scandoval at the end of the current season.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights on Bravo.