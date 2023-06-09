‘Alone’ Season 10: The 10 Items Each Cast Member Brings
History Channel’s reality TV series, Alone Season 10 is here, and fans can’t wait to see the 10 new cast members attempt to stay in the Canadian wilderness for as long as possible. Contestants each season are allowed to bring 10 special items to assist them in their survival. So, what are the season 10 cast members choosing to take with them as they embark on a journey for $500,000? Here’s what to know.
The ‘Alone’ Season 10 cast’s 10 special items they’re each bringing
The Alone Season 10 cast members already have their 10 special items picked before setting out into Northern Saskatchewan. Here’s what they chose:
James “Wyatt” Black:
Cooking Pot
Ax
Saw
Ferro Rod
Sleeping Bag
Snare Wire
Paracord
Fishing Line and Hooks
Bow and Arrows
Multitool
Cade Cole:
Knife
Multitool
Shovel
Fishing Line and Hooks
Sleeping Bag
Bow and Arrows
Ferro Rod
Snare Wire
Cooking Pot
Bar of Soap
Lee Ray DeWilde:
Paracord
Sleeping Bag
Cooking Pot
Ferro Rod
Fishing Line and Hooks
Bow and Arrows
Snare Wire
Multitool
Ax
Saw
Mikey Helton:
Ax
Saw
Ferro Rod
Multitool
Fishing Line and Hooks
Paracord
Cooking Pot
Snare Wire
Bow and Arrows
Sleeping bag
Luke Joseph Olsen:
Block of Salt
Sleeping Bag
Cooking Pot
Gill Net
Snare Wire
Bow and Arrows
Multitool
Saw
Fishing Line and Hooks
Shovel
Tarcisio “Taz” Ramos Dos Santos:
Sleeping Bag
Ferro Rod
Cooking Pot
Ax
Multitool
Fishing Line and Hooks
Paracord
Snare Wire
Bow and Arrows
Tarp
Jodi Rose:
Bow and Arrows
Fishing Line and Hooks
Cooking Pot
Paracord
Multitool
Snare Wire
Saw
Ax
Sleeping Bag
Ferro Rod
Ann Rosenquist:
Sleeping Bag
Saw
Snare Wire
Paracord
Multitool
Ax
Cooking Pot
Fishing Line and Hooks
Bow and Arrows
Ferro Rod
Melanie Sawyer:
Bow and Arrows
Snare Wire
Fishing Line and Hooks
Saw
Multitool
Sleeping bag
Cooking Pot
Ferro Rod
Food Rations
[10th item missing]
Alan Tenta:
Ax
Saw
Ferro Rod
Fishing Line and Hooks
Bow and Arrows
Sleeping Bag
Cooking Pot
Paracord
Snare Wire
Multitool
In addition to the 10 special items, each cast member gets standard apparel and personal items for survival. These include hunting boots, winter boots, sweaters, socks, hats, neck gaiters, gloves, underwear, an insulated jacket, outdoor pants, waterproof winter pants, a toothbrush, a belt, eyeglasses, and a personal photograph.
Cast members can’t take these items
There’s a lot of overlap in what the Alone Season 10 cast members have chosen for their items. They all chose to take items that will assist them in hunting, gathering, and creating a shelter for the harsh winter climate of Canada. And there are some items they weren’t allowed to bring.
Prohibited items include fuel, including lighters or matches, sunscreen, explosives, firearms, goggles, maps, fishing traps, professional fishing rods, cooking appliances of any kind, food storage boxes, coolers, fire pits, sunglasses, beauty products, bug spray, a compass, professional bows, tents, hydration packs, electric lanterns, animal poison, and filtration devices.
Competitors also can’t bring their own food and drink items. When choosing their 10 specialty items, there are various food and drink options available. But they can only choose up to two of them to add to their 10-item list. Some possible food choices that none of the competitors chose include two pounds of beef jerky, two pounds of dried legumes, two pounds of military biscuits, two pounds of chocolate, two pounds of pemmican, two pounds of trail mix, or two pounds of flour, just to name a few.
This story was originally reported by History.
Alone Season 10 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel.
