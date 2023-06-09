‘Alone’ Season 10: The 10 Items Each Cast Member Brings

History Channel’s reality TV series, Alone Season 10 is here, and fans can’t wait to see the 10 new cast members attempt to stay in the Canadian wilderness for as long as possible. Contestants each season are allowed to bring 10 special items to assist them in their survival. So, what are the season 10 cast members choosing to take with them as they embark on a journey for $500,000? Here’s what to know.

The ‘Alone’ Season 10 cast’s 10 special items they’re each bringing

The Alone Season 10 cast members already have their 10 special items picked before setting out into Northern Saskatchewan. Here’s what they chose:

James “Wyatt” Black:

Cooking Pot

Ax

Saw

Ferro Rod

Sleeping Bag

Snare Wire

Paracord

Fishing Line and Hooks

Bow and Arrows

Multitool

Cade Cole:

Knife

Multitool

Shovel

Fishing Line and Hooks

Sleeping Bag

Bow and Arrows

Ferro Rod

Snare Wire

Cooking Pot

Bar of Soap

Lee Ray DeWilde:

Paracord

Sleeping Bag

Cooking Pot

Ferro Rod

Fishing Line and Hooks

Bow and Arrows

Snare Wire

Multitool

Ax

Saw

Mikey Helton:

Ax

Saw

Ferro Rod

Multitool

Fishing Line and Hooks

Paracord

Cooking Pot

Snare Wire

Bow and Arrows

Sleeping bag

Luke Joseph Olsen:

Block of Salt

Sleeping Bag

Cooking Pot

Gill Net

Snare Wire

Bow and Arrows

Multitool

Saw

Fishing Line and Hooks

Shovel

Tarcisio “Taz” Ramos Dos Santos:

Sleeping Bag

Ferro Rod

Cooking Pot

Ax

Multitool

Fishing Line and Hooks

Paracord

Snare Wire

Bow and Arrows

Tarp

Jodi Rose:

Bow and Arrows

Fishing Line and Hooks

Cooking Pot

Paracord

Multitool

Snare Wire

Saw

Ax

Sleeping Bag

Ferro Rod

Ann Rosenquist:

Sleeping Bag

Saw

Snare Wire

Paracord

Multitool

Ax

Cooking Pot

Fishing Line and Hooks

Bow and Arrows

Ferro Rod

Melanie Sawyer:

Bow and Arrows

Snare Wire

Fishing Line and Hooks

Saw

Multitool

Sleeping bag

Cooking Pot

Ferro Rod

Food Rations

[10th item missing]

Alan Tenta:

Ax

Saw

Ferro Rod

Fishing Line and Hooks

Bow and Arrows

Sleeping Bag

Cooking Pot

Paracord

Snare Wire

Multitool

In addition to the 10 special items, each cast member gets standard apparel and personal items for survival. These include hunting boots, winter boots, sweaters, socks, hats, neck gaiters, gloves, underwear, an insulated jacket, outdoor pants, waterproof winter pants, a toothbrush, a belt, eyeglasses, and a personal photograph.

Cast members can’t take these items

There’s a lot of overlap in what the Alone Season 10 cast members have chosen for their items. They all chose to take items that will assist them in hunting, gathering, and creating a shelter for the harsh winter climate of Canada. And there are some items they weren’t allowed to bring.

Prohibited items include fuel, including lighters or matches, sunscreen, explosives, firearms, goggles, maps, fishing traps, professional fishing rods, cooking appliances of any kind, food storage boxes, coolers, fire pits, sunglasses, beauty products, bug spray, a compass, professional bows, tents, hydration packs, electric lanterns, animal poison, and filtration devices.

Competitors also can’t bring their own food and drink items. When choosing their 10 specialty items, there are various food and drink options available. But they can only choose up to two of them to add to their 10-item list. Some possible food choices that none of the competitors chose include two pounds of beef jerky, two pounds of dried legumes, two pounds of military biscuits, two pounds of chocolate, two pounds of pemmican, two pounds of trail mix, or two pounds of flour, just to name a few.

Alone Season 10 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on the History Channel.

