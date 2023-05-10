‘Alone’ Season 10 Sets 2023 Premiere Date, Reveals Cast and Location

Do these survivalists have what it takes to make it on their own in the wild? A fresh batch of participants will test their skills in a new season of the reality series Alone, premiering in June on History Channel.

‘Alone’ Season 10 | History Channel

Alone Season 10 kicks off on Thursday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET. In this landmark season – which the network promises is the toughest yet – 10 survivalists will compete to see who can last the longest in the rugged environment of Northern Saskatchewan. With just a handful of supplies and gear items at their disposal, they’ll need to find shelter, food, and water, all while enduring frigid temperatures and potential threats from wildlife, including black bears, wolves, and moose. The person who survives the longest will take home a $500,000 prize and join the elite list of Alone winners.

Meet the ‘Alone’ Season 10 cast

Lee DeWilde of ‘Alone’ Season 10 | History Channel

So, who are the 10 survivalists who think they have what it takes to win the competition? The Alone Season 10 cast includes:

Alan Tenta, a teacher from Columbia Valley, British Columbia, who’s had a passion for the outdoors from a young age.

Ann Rosenquist, an outdoorswoman and off-the-grid organic farmer from Northern Wisconsin.

Cade Cole, a passionate conservationist and expert hunter/tracker from Crowheart, Wyoming.

Wyatt Black, a lifelong outdoorsman and avid trapper from Bracebridge, Ontario.

Jodi Rose, who learned the art of bushcraft as a child from her homesteading parents and grandparents.

Lee DeWilde, who was raised in the Yukon by his white father and Native mother and eventually returned to his home of Huslia, Alaska, where he’s been getting in touch with his ancestral roots.

Luke Olsen, who was raised in Idaho by parents who wrote the book on outdoor survival skills (literally). Today, he’s a divemaster and lives in Northern California.

Melanie Sawyer, a former model who was born in the U.K. and now lives off-the-grid in upstate New York with her fiancé.

Mikey Helton, who is from Rome, Georgia, and grew up exploring the wilderness and often living without modern conveniences such as running water and electricity.

Tarcisio “Taz” Ramos Dos Santos, who was born and raised in Brazil, where he lived mostly without running water or electricity. As an adult, he distanced himself from his off-the-grid childhood, but later reconnected with nature and rediscovered his survival skills.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.