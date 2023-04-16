‘American Idol’ 2023: Where Are the Contestants in Hawaii?

ABC’s American Idol 2023 carries on with the top 26 performances in Hawaii. The Showstopper rounds whittled 55 competitors down to the final 26, and fans can’t wait to see their favorites continue to stun the judges. So, where are the contestants located while performing in Hawaii? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the Showstopper rounds.]

‘American Idol’ 2023 judges at the Disney Aulani Resort Hawaii | ABC/Eric McCandless

The top 26 ‘American Idol’ 2023 contestants are moving forward after Showstoppers

American Idol Season 21 is moving quickly, and some fans saw a few of their favorites head home during Showstopper week. The contestant who moved on from auditions had to compete in solos and duets during Hollywood Week, and the judges then whittled them down to the top 55. The top 55 then performed during Showstopper rounds to reach the top 24. But the top 24 then turned into the top 26 after a surprise twist.

The twist affected Matt Wilson, Colin Stough, and Iam Tongi. All three competitors impressed the judges during Hollywood Week, and they continued to stand out in Showstoppers. Unfortunately, with only one spot left in the top 24, two of the three men knew they wouldn’t make it. But the judges announced a twist, and that’s that Matt, Colin, and Iam were all accepted into the next round, turning the top 24 into 26.

Unfortunately, American Idol 2023 Showstoppers said goodbye to two Platinum Ticket holders — Kaylin Hedges and Cam Amen.

Where are the top 26 competitors performing in Hawaii?

The American Idol 2023 top 26 competitors are now headed to the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii to compete for a spot in the top 20.

According to the website for the resort, Disney’s Aulani location is a resort and spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii — a resort community located on the southwest coast of Oahu. Ko Olina was once known as a sacred area for Hawaiian leaders and monarchs now known for its relaxing properties.

The getaway boasts beaches, lagoons, a championship golf course, snorkeling, sport fishing, and many other amenities. “The Resort sits on 21 oceanfront acres, nestled between verdant mountains and serene ocean waters. Here, you’ll be removed from the crowds of Waikiki, yet close enough to enjoy the wonders of the island,” the website notes.

The Aulani Resort originally opened in 2011, and Disney completed a major expansion on the property in 2013. It’s likely this expansion that’s making it possible for the American Idol Season 21 cast members to sing on the beaches. It’s also likely that the area of the resort that contains the contestants doesn’t allow public viewing access.

What does the ‘American Idol’ 2023 schedule look like?

With the top 26 competitors in Hawaii, what does the rest of the American Idol 2023 schedule look like?

According to Mjsbigblog, the top 26 are shown competing at Disney’s Aulani Resort on April 16, and those performances conclude on April 17. Here, the top 20 are revealed by the end of the week.

The following Sunday, April 23, and Monday, April 24, the top 20 compete, and eight go home to reveal the top 12.

Sunday, April 30, is Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame night, and the rest of the competitors continue to compete until the finale on May 21, 2023.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

