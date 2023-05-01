‘American Idol’ 2023: How Does the Judges’ Song Contest Work?

ABC’s American Idol 2023 top 10 singers have officially been announced, and fans want to see who advances into the top seven. Adam Lambert helped the top 12 in their journey to hopefully advance into the top 10 during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night. Now, the top 10 will compete once more in the Judges’ Song Contest. Here’s how it works.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the top 10 contestants.]

Iam Tongi on ‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

The ‘American Idol’ 2023 top 10 compete in the Judges’ Song Contest — here’s how it works

The American Idol 2023 top 10 are officially here. Nutsa and Lucy Love went home from the top 12 after receiving saves from the judges, and the remaining 10 competitors moved forward. On Monday, May 1, 2023, the competitors will choose their songs based on what the judges hope to hear in the Judges’ Song Contest.

So, how does the Judges’ Song Contest work? The idea started in season 20, where Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan chose three song choices for the top contestants. In season 20, the judges chose for the top 11.

Each contestant had three song choices, and they didn’t know which judge recommended which song. After they performed, they’d guess which judge chose the song they sang. When a judge’s song was chosen, that judge accumulated points. By the end of the episode, the judge with the most points got to choose to save one of the contestants facing elimination.

It seems likely the Judges’ Song Contest will work the same way in season 21 as it did for the previous season.

When are the top 7 announced?

The American Idol 2023 top 10 are:

Colin Stough, 18

Haven Madison, 17

Iam Tongi, 18

Marybeth Byrd, 21

Megan Danielle, 20

Oliver Steele, 25

Tyson Venegas, 17

Warren Peay, 24

Wé Ani, 23

Zachariah Smith, 19

The top 10 perform with the Judges’ Song Contest on Monday, May 1, 2023. And the top seven contestants are announced by the end of the episode. Much like how the top 10 were chosen, viewers wanting to vote for their favorites have to tune in live and watch the top 10 perform in order to cast their votes for the top seven.

According to Ryan Seacrest, eight contestants move forward to the next stage of the competition. This must mean that America’s votes determine seven of the contestants who will move forward, while the final vote from the Judges’ Song Contest determines the final contestant moving on.

After the top seven (or eight) are announced at the end of the episode airing on May 1, 2023, they will move on to perform on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Five contestants will move forward to perform for Disney Night.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are missing for the ‘American Idol’ 2023 top 5 announcement

While Katy Perry and Lionel Richie compete in the Judges’ Song Contest for the American Idol 2023 top 10, they’re missing from the judge’s table on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Perry and Richie are headed to King Charles’ coronation. While they have big shoes to fill, Luke Bryan says fans can anticipate two fun replacements.

“It’s big time. It’s big time,” Bryan told Entertainment Tonight. “The people that we have filling in, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine!”

While Bryan couldn’t give more concrete details regarding who fans will see, viewers can get excited for what’s to come in just a week.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.