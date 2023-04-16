‘American Idol’ 2023 Spoilers: The 13 Contestants Singing on Sunday, April 16

ABC’s American Idol Season 21 continues on, and fans can get ready for the top 26 performers to take to the beaches of Hawaii. Over 50 contestants competed during the Showstopper rounds, and the judges whittled the number down to 26 moving forward. Here’s who’s performing first in Hawaii on April 16, 2023, according to American Idol 2023 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the groups in Hawaii.]

Iam Tongi on ‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

‘American Idol’ 2023 spoilers: These 13 contestants sing first in Hawaii

The top 26 performers have officially been announced. The judges had to make tough cuts during the American Idol Season 21 Showstoppers. While they originally planned to only send 24 singers to Hawaii to perform, they couldn’t decide on who to send through when Iam Tongi, Colin Stough, and Matt Wilson hit the stage. Iam was put through first to make the top 24 — but the judges then also sent Colin and Matt through in a surprise twist, making the top 24 the top 26.

Now, the remaining 26 contestants will battle it out to get to the top 20. Thirteen contestants will hit the beach first on Sunday, April 16, 2023. According to American Idol 2023 spoilers from IdolSpoilers on Twitter, group one contains:

Elise Kristine

Emma Bussee

Haven Madison

Kaeyra

Lucy Love

Mariah Faith

Matt Wilson

Nailyah Serenity

Oliver Steele

PJAE

Warren Peay

William Guy Tongi

Zachariah Smith

2 celebrity mentors join the Hawaii rounds

The top 26 contestants all get a celebrity mentor to help guide them through their time in Hawaii. American Idol 2023 spoilers from Idol Spoilers on Twitter note the two mentors are Allen Stone and Noah Cyrus. Stone’s group performs first on Sunday, and Cyrus’s group performs second on Monday, April 17, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to have Grammy-nominated artist @allenstone share his signature heart and soul as a guest mentor at @DisneyAulani!” the American Idol Twitter posted ahead of Stone’s debut. For Cyrus, they posted, “The incomparable @noahcyrus will help our Idols conquer their fear and command the stage at @DisneyAulani.”

The judges all enjoyed their time in Hawaii, too. “I always bring my daughter and we turn this into just the best time ever!” Katy Perry said about her stay at the Disney Aulani Resort and Spa, according to TVInsider. “I was in the water park this morning. Nobody really knows, but I’m there every morning.”

How to vote in ‘American Idol’ 2023

Once the top 26 singers perform in Hawaii in American Idol 2023, fans can vote on who makes it to the top 20.

Once the voting polls open, fans can visit AmericanIdol.com/vote to try and keep their favorites moving forward. Viewers can also download the show’s app for iOS and Android, which also contains a voting option. Finally, there’s a text option available for viewers who hope to cast their votes that way.

There’s reportedly a two-hour window when fans can vote, and they can only vote 50 times each. Voting via the mobile app lets viewers know how many votes they have remaining.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

