‘American Idol’ 2023 Spoilers: Songs Sung in the Showstopper Round

ABC’s American Idol Season 21 is well underway, and fans are already picking out their favorite singers. So far, viewers saw several contestants belt it out during Hollywood Week. And they also saw a few singing hopefuls drop out at the last minute. Now, viewers can gear up for more fantastic tunes during the Showstopper rounds. Here are some of the songs fans will hear, according to American Idol 2023 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the songs in the Showstoppers.]

‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

Over 50 contestants moved on after Hollywood Week in ‘American Idol’ Season 21

American Idol 2023 spoilers noted over 50 contestants moved on from Hollywood Week. Viewers didn’t get a glimpse of every performance, but the singers showcased in the series captivated the judges. The Hollywood Duets were some of the best the judges had ever seen.

The Hollywood Duets also showcased the Platinum Ticket holders. The four singers holding Platinum Tickets didn’t have to participate in the first round of Hollywood Week. Instead, they got to skip to the Duets and pick their duet partner.

Tyson Venegas chose fellow Platinum Ticket holder Kaylin Hedges for a powerhouse performance of “Don’t Stop Me Now.” They both wowed the judges and are moving forward.

Elijah McCormick chose to sing with Lucy Love. They flawlessly sang “My Girl” and both moved on to Showstoppers.

Finally, Cam Amen partnered himself with J. Valerione. J. nearly quit the competition, leaving Cam scrambling, but he returned to compete. Their rendition of “Listen to the Music” wasn’t Cam’s best performance, but they both moved forward.

‘American Idol’ 2023 spoilers: Here are some of the songs sung in the Showstopper rounds

They’ve got stars in their eyes and fire in their hearts ?❤️‍? Get ready to meet our Top 24 on Sun. & Mon!! #IDOL



?@imfireofficial

✨@NailyahSerenity

?@AdinBoyer pic.twitter.com/QkZvLECzwh — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 8, 2023

So, what songs can viewers expect to hear in the Showstopper rounds that begin airing on Sunday, April 9, 2023? According to Mjsbigblog, American Idol 2023 spoilers from IdolSpoilers show the singers bring a lot of variety to the stage. This is not a complete list:

Adin Boyer reportedly sings “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay. Colin Stough brings the country with “Cold” by Chris Stapleton, Isaac Brown sings “Caught Up” by Usher, Matt Wilson is singing “Forever” by Chris Brown, Oliver Steele is singing “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears, Phil Kane sings “A Country Boy Can Survive” by Hank Williams Jr., Preston Duffee sings “Crazy Town” by Jason Aldean, Samuel Harness sings “Fix You” by Coldplay, Warren Peay sings “Whipping Post” by The Allman Brothers, William Guy Tongi sings “The Sound of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel, and Zachariah Smith sings “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.

For the women, Elise Kristine sings “Feelin’ Good” by Nina Simone, Emma Busse sings “Chasing Pavements” by Adele, Fire Willmore sings “Mercy” by Duffy, Hannah Nicolaisen sings “I Don’t Want to Be” by Gavin DeGraw, Haven Madison sings “Bird Set Free” by Sia, Kayleigh Clark sings “Who’s Lovin’ You?” by Jackson 5, Kya Monee sings “Warrior” by Demi Lovato, Lucy Love sings “Flying without Wings” by Ruben Studdard, Mariah Faith sings “I Ain’t Living Long Like This” by Gary Steward and Emmylou Harris, Marybeth Byrd is singing “Flat on the Floor” by Carrie Underwood, Nailyah Serenity is singing “Superstar” by The Carpenters, Wé McDonald sings “Ain’t No Way” by Aretha Franklin,

As for the Platinum Ticket holders, Cam Amen sings “The Impossible Dream (The Quest)” from Man of La Mancha. Elijah McCormick sings “Believe For It” by CeCe Winans. Kaylin Hedges sings “Kiss from a Rose” by Seal. At this time, Tyson Venegas’s song is unknown.

Contestants who move on from the Showstoppers head to the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii

Once the Showstopper round finishes, the contestants head to Hawaii. According to Mjsbigblog of American Idol 2023 spoilers, the contestants have their next round at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii. This round will last from April 16 to April 17, 2023.

By April 23, 2023, fans will see the top 20 singers compete for a spot in the top 12.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

