'American Idol' judge Katy Perry is leaving the show after season 22, but she alluded that she plans to return in the future. Here's what she said.

ABC’s American Idol Season 22 brought Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie back as judges. However, the judging panel is about to see a significant change for the following season, as Perry announced that this season would be her last. Fans assumed that Perry would be leaving Idol permanently. But she alluded in April 2024 that fans should expect to see her return.

Katy Perry says she’s saying goodbye to ‘American Idol’ ‘for now’

Katy Perry joined American Idol in 2018 during season 16, and she complements her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Through the last several seasons, Perry’s proven to be a divisive judge on the show — and she’s undoubtedly the most unpredictable. Sadly, she announced she plans to leave after season 22.

So, is her leave permanent? Perry said on Good Morning America in April 2024 that fans may see her return, as she’s only saying goodbye “for now.”

“You know, American Idol has healed my heart,” Perry said. “It’s been incredible to be on this journey with [Bryan and Richie]. I feel so connected to America that I want to go out there again, and sing, and play music, and hold their hands, and touring, and bring my daughter, and show her, and all that stuff.”

The interviewer asked Perry who she wanted to replace her while she tours. “Just somebody that can put up with Luke and Lionel,” she joked, not dropping any names. “Keep my seat warm.”

She announced her departure from ‘American Idol’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Katy Perry officially announced her departure from American Idol while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2024. Perry explained that she’s headed to Brazil after American Idol Season 22 to perform at the Rock in Rio music festival.

“It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal; it’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans,” Perry told Jimmy Kimmel. “But, I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connecting me with the heart of America. But, I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat; you know what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

Kimmel asked Perry if Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan knew of her departure. She indicated that they were about to find out simultaneously with the rest of America.

Well, they’ll find out tonight!” Perry admitted with a laugh. “They know that I have some things planned for this year. So, it’s going to be a very, very exciting year. … I’ve been in the studio for awhile, so, they figured something.”

Will Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan return as judges for season 23?

American Idol fans will miss Katy Perry — and they also want to know if more than one judge will be replaced after season 22. So, will Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan return? Or will all three judges need to be replaced for season 23?

When season 22 started airing, Bryan admitted he didn’t know his future. This likely means Richie doesn’t know, either, as the judges are only given one-year contracts.

“I mean, every year we kinda negotiate how we do Idol, and it’s a year commitment,” he told Taste of Country Nights. “It’s not like I have a five-year contract or anything. So, when we start getting into the later stages of Idol, we’ll start deciding whether we come back or not, and that’s how we have done it for seven years.”

As for who could replace Perry, big names dropped. Producers allegedly consider Jennifer Lopez, Shania Twain, Taylor Swift, and Miley Cyrus suitable replacements — at least temporarily.

The American Idol Season 22 finale airs on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.