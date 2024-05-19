ABC’s American Idol Season 22 will be Katy Perry’s final season as a judge. Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie joined the show for season 16 in 2018. According to an insider, Perry considered quitting American Idol in 2023 to expand her family with Orlando Bloom. Here’s what the source said.

Katy Perry allegedly thought about quitting ‘American Idol’ to expand her family in 2023

American Idol Season 22 features Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie as the judges, and they’ve built a fantastic dynamic since 2018. Unfortunately, all great teams must come to an end. Perry mentioned on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she planned to leave the series after the current season.

Some fans suspected that Perry hopes to expand her family with Orlando Bloom, which could be part of why she’s ditching the show. Perry caused a flurry of pregnancy rumors based on some of her outerwear in March and April 2024. However, she hasn’t made any official announcements.

Perry and Bloom have a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, who’s 3. A source claimed in 2023 that Perry was “milling over” quitting the show to have more kids, as she wanted a “baby brother or sister” for her daughter.

“With both of them working so much on projects, time as a family is also very precious,” the source said of Perry and Bloom, according to The Sun. “She’s spoken about wanting more sleep and feeling a lot more emotional than usual this season.”

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest from ‘American Idol’ Season 22 | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The ‘I Kissed a Girl’ singer described having her daughter, Daisy, with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have one child together, Daisy Bloom, and the American Idol judge has expressed how having Daisy was the “best decision” she ever made.

“It’s the best decision I’ve ever made in my entire life,” Perry said on a past appearance of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, according to Hello! Magazine. “[Orlando] was such a great support. We had, like, a little boom box. He was there, and he was so wonderful and just holding my hand and looking into my eyes. He’s been amazing, incredible, and we’re so in love, and we’re so grateful.”

However, it hasn’t been easy for Perry to juggle motherhood and her bustling career. She previously talked about how “intense” it was to film American Idol just weeks after giving birth.

In August 2022, Perry told People she hopes to have more kids with Bloom. “I’m a planner,” she told the publication, “So, we’ll see.”

Katy Perry talked about quitting ‘American Idol’ after season 22

Katy Perry went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2024 to discuss her life, American Idol, and the future of her career. While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, she spilled the beans about her imminent departure from Idol.

“This fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio,” Perry said. “It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal; it’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans. But, I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connecting me with the heart of America. But, I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat; you know what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

Kimmel asked Perry if Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie knew of her plans to leave. “Well, they’ll find out tonight!” she laughed. “They know that I have some things planned for this year. So, it’s going to be a very, very exciting year. … I’ve been in the studio for awhile, so, they figured something.”

