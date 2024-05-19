How do Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan feel about Katy Perry's 'American Idol' wardrobe? Here's what a stylist said about her clothing making them 'uncomfortable.'

Katy Perry’s days as an American idol judge are numbered, and fans are interested in hearing who producers plan to replace her. However, season 22 isn’t over yet, and viewers will continue to see Perry’s wild fashion choices take center stage at the judge’s table. Unfortunately, a stylist said Perry’s clothing choices may make fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan “uncomfortable.”

A stylist said that Katy Perry’s clothing on ‘American Idol’ might make Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan ‘uncomfortable’

Katy Perry is known as a fashion icon on American Idol. While the singer attained fame thanks to her incredible pipes, she doesn’t disappoint when it comes to her looks. Unfortunately, fans often think she misses the mark, especially when judging the reality singing competition series.

Stylist Tavia Sharp spoke to The Sun about Perry’s fashion on the show. According to Sharp, Perry is showing dominance with the bold looks she’s debuting at the end of the season.

“She has brought out dominatrix looks specifically ahead of her exit,” Sharp noted. “This is saying she is on to bigger things and self-promoting. It is a control mechanism, but it is thoughtless because Idol still pays Katy.”

Perry’s blue cutout Coperni dress gave the star many looks, but it might have been too much skin for the other judges.

“The other judges she sits next to have been seeing so much of Katy’s skin,” Sharp continued. “Lionel and Luke usually dress normally, but Katy’s clothes might make them uncomfortable. … While the participants can not see Katy’s dress cutouts, the judges sitting beside her would. She would have had half a butt cheek sticking out when she sat down behind the desk.”

Another stylist called Katy Perry’s looks on the show ‘contrived’

‘American Idol’ judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan | Disney/Eric McCandless via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time a stylist has commented on Katy Perry’s American Idol looks. Earlier in the season, stylist Amanda Sanders told The Sun that Perry had the opposite problem — she wore unflattering, “lumpy” looks that didn’t show her best assets.

“These dresses look lumpy, and some are not properly tailored,” Sanders told The Sun. “These clothes are not natural to Katy, which would frustrate her. We also see her body language changing on set because of it.”

Fans watching the series remember Perry’s wardrobe malfunction, leaving her with a pillow covering herself. “I need my top to stay on,” Perry said in an Instagram video as the Idol crew worked to fix her chrome chest piece during a commercial. “If it’s not fixed, this show is going to get more than it wanted.”

Luke Bryan jumped in to help with the malfunction but quickly proved useless.

The singer described how she plans to celebrate leaving ‘American Idol’ with Luke Bryan

American Idol fans will miss Katy Perry. While leaving after season 22, she hinted that she doesn’t plan to stay gone forever. That said, fans shouldn’t expect to see her for quite some time, as she plans to spend more time making music and working on her other endeavors.

Perry is celebrating her departure before she leaves Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for good. “I’m gonna stay present and take it all in, and then have a little afterparty, and Luke [Bryan] and I will finally drink,” she told Entertainment Tonight regarding her post-finale plans. “After seven years, we’ll really drink.”

Bryan admitted that Perry’s departure is leaving him “emotional.”

“We’ve had, gosh, seven years, spending so much time together,” he added. “Me, her, and Lionel, we’ve all leaned on each other. It’ll be a little tough knowing that she’s not going to be there.”

The American Idol Season 22 finale airs on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.