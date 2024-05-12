Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have friction between them when it comes to replacing Katy Perry after 'American Idol' Season 22, a source says.

American Idol Season 22 may be the last time that fans see Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie judge the show together. Perry announced that season 22 would be her last for the time being, as she hopes to pursue other projects. So, what does this mean for Bryan and Richie? While fans hope they return, a source says that producers may want to “start fresh” with all new judges. Additionally, it seems Bryan and Richie are at odds.

Katy Perry’s departure from ‘American Idol’ is ‘stressful’ for Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, source says

Katy Perry announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that American Idol Season 22 would be her last. “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” Perry said. “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connecting me with the heart of America. But, I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat; you know what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are excited for Perry to make new music and continue doing what she loves. However, this leaves them in a tricky position with American Idol production.

“This has been a very stressful time for Luke and Lionel because they’ve been left in the dark about so much — there was even talk producers were going to start fresh with a whole new lineup and give them the boot,” an insider told Life & Style. “That hasn’t happened, so now the next worry is who will join the show.”

“Luke’s complaining Lionel’s trying to insert one of his favorites and hijack the show,” the source says. “Luke thinks the decision isn’t up to them; it’s the bosses who should decide, and he’s irritated that Lionel’s being so pushy behind the scenes.”

The source added that Richie hopes Diana Ross, Kenny Chesney, or Tim McGraw join as Perry’s replacement. But Bryan allegedly disagrees, believing these choices give Richie more pull. Despite the fighting, American Idol producers allegedly don’t mind it. “Their tension helps the competition on the show,” the source noted.

Luke Bryan weighed in on who he wants to replace Katy Perry

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest from ‘American Idol’ Season 22 | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

While Lionel Richie allegedly wants a friend of his to replace Katy Perry on American Idol, Luke Bryan has different thoughts. He threw out Meghan Trainor’s name as a possible choice, as Trainor already appeared in season 22.

“I think Meghan’s always been real fun,” Bryan told Entertainment Tonight. “You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun.”

Host Ryan Seacrest agreed. “She was very good,” he added. “Meghan is a super talent, too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun, and she’s spontaneous.”

Bryan also spoke to Taste of Country Nights about rejoining as a judge next season. He admitted that he had no idea what was in store, as producers only gave him a year-long contract.

“I mean, every year we kinda negotiate how we do Idol, and it’s a year commitment,” he said. “It’s not like I have a five-year contract or anything. So, when we start getting into the later stages of Idol, we’ll start deciding whether we come back or not, and that’s how we have done it for seven years.”

These names are rumored to be possible contenders to take over for Katy Perry

American Idol producers haven’t officially thrown any names out to replace Katy Perry just yet. However, several big names are rumored to be in the mix. Names include Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Shania Twain, and Miley Cyrus.

“Names like Jennifer Lopez and Shania Twain … are in the frame because they have worked on the show before and are ‘safe’ faces, but there is a push for Miley,” a source told The Sun.

American Idol Season 22 airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

