‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Once Revealed What He’d Change About Platinum Tickets

In 2022, American Idol celebrated its 20th anniversary with a new twist: platinum tickets. These special tickets to Hollywood were handed out to contestants whom the judges felt were the best voices of audition rounds. The twist proved to be controversial among fans, as only one platinum ticket holder made it to the finals last year.

Idol judge Luke Bryan reflected on the concept in an April 2022 interview, revealing what he would have changed. Here’s what Bryan had to say, plus details on the platinum ticket process in American Idol 2023.

What does a platinum ticket mean on ‘American Idol’?

Just like the classic golden tickets, the platinum tickets acted as a pass to Hollywood Week after the auditions. However, there were only three platinum tickets available in season 20 — one ticket per audition city (Los Angeles, Nashville, and Austin). Platinum tickets also came with a perk: The recipients could sit out of the first Hollywood Week round, giving them a chance to size up the competition.

Last year’s platinum ticket winners were Kenedi Anderson, Jay Copeland, and HunterGirl. Kenedi showed promise in Hollywood Week, but she dropped out of American Idol in the Top 24 due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, Jay’s song choices in Hollywood Week made many fans wary of him as a platinum ticket holder. He made it to the Top 7 before viewers voted him off the show. Only HunterGirl made it all the way in American Idol Season 20, coming in second place.

Luke Bryan suggested a change to the platinum tickets

In an interview with Parade, Bryan stood by the idea of platinum tickets, calling them a “fun dynamic” and a “great addition” to the show. He also stood by the judges’ decisions for the ticket recipients.

“I think when I look back over the whole competition, I stand behind who we gave our platinum tickets to. We were asked to do that at their audition, so a lot of things can change, but I think it’s a fun element to the show,” the country singer said.

On the other hand, Bryan admitted one improvement could have been made. He thought American Idol should have given out a few more platinum tickets.

“I think maybe five would have been better,” he said.

At the end of the day, though, Bryan said platinum tickets were a “creative spin” that helped the show evolve a little, which is what has made Idol last so long.

“I think the reason why the show has made it 20 years is we’ve always been able to evolve with the times. When you look at what we’re able to do on our socials, and this year even if people aren’t tuning into Idol the night of the show, by Friday our ratings are better than anything,” he added. “So, the fact that people are engaged in the show, everywhere I go I have people really compliment where we’re going with the show and where we’ve gone.”

Will platinum tickets return in ‘American Idol’ Season 21?

Congratulations to America's Platinum Ticket WINNER @musicbyelijahmc! Follow his entire journey when #AmericanIdol premieres Feb. 19 on ABC!

American Idol Season 21 is bringing back platinum tickets this year. However, the process looks a bit different. During the 2022 American Music Awards in November, fans could vote for one of three singers to win America’s Platinum Ticket. American Idol announced in December that North Carolina singer Elijah McCormick won the vote.

“Thank you so much America for your platinum ticket!! I won’t let you guys down. Remember to tune in February 19th to see how I did Hollywood week,” McCormick wrote on Instagram. “Let’s GrOw!!”

American Idol Season 21 premieres on Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.