‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 8 Recap: Katy Perry Breaks Down in Proud Tears as Fire Wilmore Perseveres

It’s time for the Duets Challenge on American Idol Season 21 Episode 8. This part of Hollywood Week is always extra stressful for contestants and puts their teamwork skills and patience to the test. Adding to the pressure this year is the twist that everyone picks their own duet partner instead of the judges picking for them. Plus, the four platinum ticket winners — Elijah McCormick, Tyson Venegas, Kaylin Hedges, and Cam Amen — are back in the game, so there’s even more tough competition.

Following Sara Beth’s exit last night, more contestants considered leaving the competition. Here’s what you missed on Duets night.

Elijah McCormick and Lucy Love perform on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 8. | Eric McCandless/ABC

Elijah McCormick and Lucy Love brought the power in ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 8

America’s Platinum Ticket winner Elijah McCormick chose to sing with Lucy Love. She was honored by his decision, and she knew she needed to make her kids proud with this duet. They named themselves after the Greek word for “powerful,” which was reflected in their performance of The Temptations’ “My Girl.” Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were blown away by the duo’s stage presence as they danced around and harmonized on high notes.

Katy said she had never heard the song performed like that. There was no question that Elijah and Lucy would go to the next round.

Nutsa and Carina DeAngelo struggled to make their arrangement work

Nutsa and Carina DeAngelo had great chemistry at first, but they reached a point of tension when Nutsa went to bed early while Carina wanted to keep working. After an hour of trying to get Nutsa back, the pair reunited and talked out their differences. Nutsa said she was more familiar with the tune than Carina, and that was causing her duet partner to panic. Meanwhile, Carina was feeling undervalued in their arrangement of “I Put a Spell on You,” which raised tensions even more.

Nutsa and Carina’s cover of the song was slow and haunting. It highlighted both of their unique styles. However, the judges thought it was “underwhelming.” They sent Carina home and kept Nutsa on, with Katy encouraging her to have “more grace.”

Zachariah Smith and Isaac Brown couldn’t get their lyrics to stick

Zachariah Smith and Isaac Brown, a.k.a the “Bodyroll Boys,” knew right away that they wanted to choreograph their performance. However, they had some trouble remembering the lyrics to “I’m Still Standing” in rehearsal. They still struggled after hours of working together, and Zachariah admitted it was a “harder song than we imagined.” He became emotional as he feared they wouldn’t be able to pull it off.

Isaac and Zachariah tried to use their phones during the performance, but Katy called them out right away. The judges told them to put the phones away and follow the vibe of the song. They fumbled quite a few lyrics, making up much of the song as they went. Luke said the judges would’ve liked better preparation, but they did enjoy the energy. Both singers are getting another chance next week.

Tyson Venegas and Kaylin Hedges gave Katy Perry ‘full-body chills’

Tyson Venegas chose a fellow platinum ticket winner as his partner. Kaylin Hedges said she and Tyson got along well. The two sang “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, and Katy immediately got goosebumps as they powered through the song’s intro. As they picked up the energy, Kaylin lost her control a bit. However, the judges loved the performance anyway. Tyson and Kaylin are both moving forward.

Iam Tongi battled nerves to sing with Oliver Steele

Oliver Steele and viral sensation Iam Tongi bonded over being musically influenced by their fathers. Iam used his dad’s guitar in rehearsal, but he struggled to find the confidence to sing with Oliver. Right before the performance, Iam’s guitar broke, making him even more nervous and tearful. He told the judges the sweet story of his father spending a holiday paycheck to buy that guitar. Luke promised to have the guitar fixed for him soon.

Iam and Oliver pushed through a beautiful and relaxing performance of “Save Your Tears,” and the judges couldn’t believe how incredible the duo sounded. They earned a standing ovation. Iam had apparently been reading lyrics off a piece of paper taped to his temporary guitar, but the judges didn’t mind. Oliver and Iam are both moving on.

Adin Boyer, Summer Joy, and Jayna Elise became ‘the Holy Trinity’

Adin Boyer’s social anxiety made picking a duet partner stressful. He struggled to find someone and had to take a break to collect himself. There was an odd number of singers, so Jayna Elise and Summer Joy formed a trio with Adin. They decided to sing “I’m Still Standing” — thankfully, they knew the lyrics better than Zachariah and Isaac. The trio performed a breathtaking slow rendition that ended on an energetic note.

Katy was beaming with joy as she called them “the Holy Trinity.” She loved their teamwork approach. Lionel said the judges needed more from Adin and Jayna, but he appreciated how Jayna and Summer saved Adin. All three are moving forward.

Cam Amen and J Valerione powered through a last-minute rehearsal

Cam Amen chose J Valerione, who wasn’t shown during auditions. J opened up about their hardships and financial insecurity, which turned up the pressure. J packed up during rehearsal and sent Cam a text that made it seem as though they were leaving the competition. However, J returned the next day and apologized to Cam for leaving. The two agreed to do some last-minute work on their duet.

Cam and J did a quick rehearsal of “Listen to the Music,” but they didn’t feel totally prepared heading into their performance. Cam had a rough start, but the judges jumped to their feet and encouraged him as he sang. Meanwhile, J had confidence as they showed off their vibrato. The judges sent both singers forward.

Kaya Stewart left Fire Wilmore without a partner

Kaya Stewart and second-chance singer Fire Wilmore had never heard each other sing before they paired up. However, they found themselves “on the same page about everything.” The two decided to sing “Whaddaya Want From Me,” and they felt confident at the start of their rehearsal. Unfortunately, Kaya got sick overnight, which added tension. She struggled to remember lyrics, and they found themselves moving backward.

Kaya said she felt like she wasn’t giving it her all. The two went out on stage together, but Kaya announced that she couldn’t go on. She dropped out of the competition, exiting the stage in tears. Katy asked a volunteer to sing the song with Fire, and Jayna ran to the stage. Jayna added some harmonies as Fire took the lead, giving it all she had.

Fire became emotional halfway through the song, causing Katy to break out in tears, too. She told the singer she was proud of her as she

Other memorable duets in ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Episode 8

Elise Kristine and Matt Wilson sang “You Are the Reason” after choosing each other based solely on eye contact. Before their performance, the judges called Elise one of their best singers. Luke said Matt had a “welcoming” and “smooth” voice, while Katy recognized his confidence. The judges also loved Elise’s tone. Both singers are moving forward.

Warren Peay and Hannah Nicolaisen sang “It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw. Luke smiled from ear to ear as he heard both singers showcase their raspy country vocals. Warren and Hannah earned a standing ovation from the room. Luke said he heard “magic” in their performance, and the judges sent both singers through without any discussion.

Preston Duffee and Jon Wayne Hatfield paired up because of their shared love of camouflage and their matching tattoos. The “Camo Cousins” sang “Buy Dirt,” originally sung by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan. They took a risk by performing a judge’s song, but Luke and the others loved their harmony. The judges decided to put Preston through, making the tough choice to send Jon Wayne home.

PJAE and We Ani sang “Hit ‘Em Up Style” with a “twist.” They put on a jazz-style performance with choreographed moves and huge vocals. Katy was, in a word, flabbergasted, especially when PJAE and We started scat singing. Lionel said it was a “ticket-selling” performance. Without a doubt, PJAE and We are moving forward.

New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.