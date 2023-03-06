‘American Idol’ Season 21: Marybeth Byrd Was a Semi-Finalist on Another Singing Show

On Sunday, March 5’s episode of American Idol, radio host Marybeth Byrd wowed the judges with her flawless country-pop twang. Fans of The Voice might know that this isn’t Byrd’s first rodeo — well, singing competition. A few years ago, she competed on NBC’s show and almost made it to the finale. Here’s more on Marybeth Byrd’s journey with The Voice and what the American Idol judges had to say about her.

Marybeth Byrd auditions for ‘American Idol’ Season 21. | Eric McCandless/ABC

How far did Marybeth Byrd make it on ‘The Voice’?

Byrd, a native of Armorel, Arkansas, auditioned for The Voice Season 17 back in 2019. At the time, she was 18 years old and getting ready to commit to a college. (Byrd has since become a full-time online student at Arkansas State University, according to her website.)

For her Blind Audition, Byrd sang “Angel from Montgomery” by John Price. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani all turned their chairs for her. Clarkson also used her only block to prevent Shelton from getting Byrd on his team. After hearing the coaches’ pitches, Byrd joined Team Legend.

Byrd quickly became a fan-favorite on The Voice. She made it all the way to the live semi-finals, singing powerful songs like Adele’s “All I Ask” and Ellie Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do.” Unfortunately, Bryd was eliminated in the Top 8 after she sang Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.”

In a recent interview with Arkansas Times, Byrd said had an “amazing experience” on The Voice. However, it was a very uncertain time in her life.

“Being so young and doing something that big … I didn’t really know who I was,” she said. “I lost my grandpa in the midst of that, right in the middle of that process. It was a really hard time as such a young person, exploding into the world in that way, being thrown into it.”

Now that Byrd is in a different place, she feels ready to try the big stage again on American Idol.

“I feel like this new opportunity with a new show has kind of been a saving grace for me,” she added.

Marybeth Byrd auditioned for ‘American Idol’ Season 21

In her American Idol audition on season 21 episode 3, Marybeth Byrd said she’s ready for “the next chapter” in her life and career. She sang The SteelDrivers’ “If It Hadn’t Been for Love,” adding some “pop flair.” Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan were immediately taken aback by her twang, control, and range. Bryan gave excited fist bumps to Perry as Richie mimicked batting a home run.

After the performance, all three judges gave a standing ovation. Richie called her rendition “correct — period.” He later added that Byrd “brought [her] identity” to the audition room.

Luke Bryan said he sees a ‘bright future’ for Marybeth Byrd

You had us on the FIRST NOTE @MaryBethBMusic! Hollywood is ready for ya… #idol pic.twitter.com/znxE6sgAqm — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) March 6, 2023

Out of all three judges, Bryan seemed the most excited about Byrd, given their shared love of country. He told Byrd that she had it “from the first note,” and everything about her was right.

“It’s authentic, and I see a very bright future,” Bryan added.

Bryan, Perry, and Richie all gave enthusiastic “yesses” to send Byrd to Hollywood. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what Marybeth Byrd will do on American Idol next.

New episodes of American Idol Season 21 air every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.