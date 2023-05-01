‘American Idol’: Some Viewers Threaten to ‘Stop Watching’ Now that 1 Contestant Didn’t Make the Top 10

On April 30, American Idol had a whirlwind show in which two contestants were eliminated, dropping the series from its top 12 to its top 10. The show’s theme was rock and roll, which forced some contestants to step out of their comfort zones. And while judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan raved about pretty much every performance — and a whopping 22 million votes suggest that Idol fans loved them all, too — two people had to go home. But one contestant’s surprising departure has some viewers saying they won’t be watching the show anymore.

Spoilers ahead!

‘American Idol’ chooses its top 10 on April 30 | Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images

‘American Idol’ sent two contestants home on April 30

The more recent seasons of American Idol breeze through the show at a much quicker pace than its earliest seasons. Previously, when the show was on Fox, Idol had one weeknight of singing, then one weeknight dedicated to eliminations, and only one contestant was sent home each week. The series used to run from January to May, but now, the ABC show starts in late February and cuts down on at least six weeks of competition by eliminating at a quicker pace.

During the April 30 show, contestants tried their hand at rock and roll songs with Adam Lambert as a mentor. Some went the more powerful route, such as Wé Ani’s take on Etta James’ “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” while others took a more emotional route, like Iam Tongi’s rendition of Sam Cook’s “Bring It On Home to Me.”

Voting continued throughout the show, and at the end, two contestants were eliminated. It came down to Lucy Love, Mary Beth Byrd, and Nutsa, with Mary Beth squeezing into the top 10. Lucy Love and Nutsa, who were both saved by the judges last week, headed home.

Mary Beth Byrd hugs Megan Danielle as Nutsa and Zachariah Smith watch | Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images

Some fans are upset that Nutsa was sent home on ‘American Idol’

Luke Bryan and Katy Perry might have been “nuts for Nutsa” last week, but the voters didn’t agree. And despite receiving the lowest number of votes, Nusta’s fans are not keeping quiet about their frustration regarding her elimination.After singing Queen’s “The Show Must Go On,” she didn’t receive enough votes to make it through, and viewers took to American Idol’s official Instagram account to express their frustrations.

“Stop watching,” one user wrote. “It’s sad that America didn’t vote for Nutsa only because her [sic] origin. It’s a shame! U all know she deserves to be in top [sic] 10. Come on, just watch others’ performances and compare.”

“Y’all missed out on Nutsa!” another person wrote.

“Nutsa is American Idol,” someone else commented.

“Nutsa and Lucy Love deserve to be on top10 [sic], so sad,” one fan said.

Not everyone is thrilled with the ‘American Idol’ top 10

People weren’t so pleased that Nutsa and Lucy Love will no longer appear on the show, but others are more concerned with the sound and look of the top 10 — and think the contestants are all too similar. Some viewers are calling out American Idol’s lack of diversity in the comments, too.

“There is just no diversity this season it’s so sad,” one fan wrote. Another user called out people for “hating non-Americans” because Nutsa hails from Tbilisi, Georgia.

American Idol has been caught up in diversity discussions before; back in 2013, ten former contestants filed a lawsuit against the singing competition show for allegedly treating them differently based on their race. The show has come under fire a number of times for diversity issues, including back in 2019 when the show’s only two remaining Black contestants were eliminated in the same night, with media outlets even reporting on the event.