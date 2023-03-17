‘American Pickers’: Emergency Calls Reveal Frank Fritz Had Multiple ‘Full-Blown Seizures’ After Stroke

History’s reality TV series, American Pickers, continues without Frank Fritz. Fritz and Mike Wolfe once hosted the show together, but now, Wolfe carries the torch without Fritz. After Fritz’s stroke in July 2022, he reportedly had “full-blown seizures” the following winter. Here’s what allegedly went down according to emergency phone calls.

‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz was hospitalized after a stroke in July 2022

Frank Fritz had a tough end to his time on American Pickers. The reality star was reportedly fired from the show, and the last episode he appeared in aired in March 2020. In July 2022, Fritz had a stroke. Mike Wolfe posted on Instagram about Fritz’s stroke.

“I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe posted, according to The Sun. “There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend. Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”

After Fritz’s stroke, his father, Bill, said Fritz was in stable condition. The Sun reports the reality star then spent time at an Iowa rehabilitation center starting on Sept. 6, 2022.

Emergency phone calls revealed the star had multiple seizures in the winter of 2022

Frank Fritz was reportedly in stable condition after his stroke in 2022. But health problems persisted. His friends filed for Fritz to have a temporary guardian and conservator on Aug. 18, 2022, because of his severe health issues. According to The Sun, one of the American Pickers star’s caregivers called 9-1-1 on Nov. 17, 2022, because of a seizure.

“He just came home from inpatient rehab for a stroke,” the caregiver said on the phone. “He just had a full-blown seizure, maybe more than one …. He’s been shaking.”

Just a few weeks later on Dec. 7, 2022, another caregiver gave a call to emergency services. “I have a 59-year-old stroke victim with elevated blood pressure,” she said on the call. Fritz could reportedly be heard moaning in the background.

Finally, another caregiver called about Fritz’s health on Dec. 21, 2022. “I’m going to need an ambulance to take someone to the hospital because I think they have pneumonia,” the caregiver shared with emergency services. “I’m the guardian.”

Are Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz still friends?

Mike Wolfe posted a sweet message in support of Frank Fritz after Fritz’s stroke. Where do the American Pickers co-hosts stand now?

It appears Wolfe and Fritz are still friends despite their rocky past. “Frank and I are friends,” Wolfe told Capital Paparazzi, as seen in a clip posted to TikTok. “He was just at my brother’s graduation for his kids right before he had his stroke. If anybody’s thinking about Frank, they should be praying for him.”

Wolfe then said he hopes to see Fritz back on the show. It’s unclear if Fritz aspires to rejoin Wolfe on American Pickers at any point.

