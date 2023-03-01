Amy From ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Named Her Kids After Horror Characters

It’s no secret Amy Slaton-Halterman is a horror fan. She has The Nightmare Before Christmas protagonist Jack Skellington tattooed on her arm. But the 1000-Lb. Sisters star’s affinity for horror goes beyond tattoos. Both of her sons are named after icons from horror movies and TV shows. Find out which characters inspired the TLC star’s two boys Gage and Glenn.

Amy Slaton-Halterman holds Glenn Allen, her second son, in the hospital | TLC

Amy and Michael from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ have two sons

Michael and Amy eloped in June 2017, but had a more formal wedding ceremony two years later on Mar. 15, 2019. In November 2020, they welcomed their first son, Gage Deon Halterman. He was born on Nov. 10 and will be three years old in 2023.

Shortly thereafter, the TLC star found out she was expecting again. There was a risk of complications with getting pregnant so quickly because of Amy’s gastric bypass surgery. But Amy and Michael welcomed their second son Glenn Allen in July 2022. He was born on July 5 and will turn one in 2023.

Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ inspired Amy and Michael’s son Gage’s name

Since Michael and Amy are both horror fans, they decided to name their first-born after a horror story they’re passionate about. Gage is the name of the young boy and main antagonist in Stephen King’s Pet Sematary.

In King’s story, Gage was Louis and Rachel Creed’s 3-year-old son who gets struck and killed by an Orinco tanker truck while playing with a kite. Gage’s death inspires Louis to bury him at the Micmac Burial Ground in the hope of resurrecting him. Gage returns from the dead but is corrupted by the Wendigo, who poisoned the burial grounds.

‘The Walking Dead’ inspired Amy Slaton to name her second son Glenn

Amy and Michael are also huge fans of the AMC series The Walking Dead. As a result, they named their second son Glenn Allen Halterman.

As revealed in season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Amy’s second son is named after Glenn, the comic book character brought to life by Steven Yeun in the live-action series. The character is mostly known for the horrific death he suffered in season 7 of the AMC series. Glenn is killed when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his weapon, Lucille, a bat with nails, bash his head in.

As a reality TV star, many fans are intrigued by Amy’s personal life. That includes her two kids, who she often shares pictures of on Instagram. “Happy brother,” she captioned photos of Glenn and Gage on Instagram. “1st Valentine’s Day!!!” Earlier in February, she shared a photo of Gage wearing a Grave Digger shirt with the caption: “This kid lives and breathe[s] monster truck[s].”

Amy is learning to juggle two kids on #1000lbSisters, Tuesdays at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/6IRBWgYhTy — TLC Network (@TLC) February 21, 2023

