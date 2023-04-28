Amy Sedaris Says ‘Frankenstein Wore Less Makeup’ Than She Did on ‘Sex and the City’ [Exclusive]

Comedian Amy Sedaris laughed about all the time she spent in the makeup chair when she played Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) publisher, Courtney Masterson on Sex and the City.

“When I think of how long I was in hair and makeup for that show. It takes a long time to try to look good. And was just like, ‘Oh, my God. Frankenstein wore less makeup than I was for Sex and the City,'” she laughed during an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I’m glad I got to work on that show.”

Amy Sedaris said ‘Sex and the City’ not ‘The Mandalorian’ was more makeup time

Sedaris also spends a decent amount of time in the makeup chair for her series The Mandalorian. But she said transforming into Courtney was the most time-consuming. Sedaris appeared alongside Molly Shannon in Sex and the City Season 5 as enthusiastic, and sometimes overly caffeinated publishers of Carrie’s first book.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Amy Sedaris |Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Excited to market Carrie’s book, Courtney suggested the cover feature Carrie Bradshaw naked on the streets of New York City with careful word placement so it passed muster. Carrie quickly rejected the idea and opted for a smart suit jacket, her laptop, and hot pink heels.

Does Amy Sedaris think her character is responsible for the Carrie and Berger hookup?

Sedaris’s character also introduced Carrie to her most controversial boyfriend – writer Jack Berger (Ron Livingston). On the surface, Berger, as he was often referred to in Sex and the City, almost appeared to be the yin to Carrie’s yang. They shared a passion for writing and volleyed wisecracks with ease, but Berger’s thin-skinned ego contributed to the demise of the relationship.

After Carrie flippantly criticized that a character in his book wore a scrunchie, Berger’s career crashed and burned when Courtney was laid off and took any book deals down with her. Meanwhile, Carrie’s career was soaring. So what did Berger do? He broke up with her using the legendary Post-It.

Any chance Sedaris thinks Courtney had anything to do with matchmaking the doomed relationship? “Oh maybe …” she pondered. “I never thought of it. I love working with Sarah. She’s such a pro. She’s so good.”

Would Amy Sedaris appear on ‘And Just Like That …’?

Beyond Sex and the City, Sedaris and Parker are close friends, who met in 2001 while working on an Off-Broadway play. When Sedaris filmed the hilarious At Home with Amy Sedaris, she mused about a guest starring role for Parker.

“It has to be right,” she told ET in 2019. “I want her to do a cockney character. I wanted [my character] Patty Hogg to have a servant and I wanted her to be cockney because Sarah does a really good cockney accent. But we just never wrote the episode.”

Would Sedaris consider a guest spot on the Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That …? Blast from the past characters already graced season 1, and the season 2 trailer teases the return of Aiden Shaw (John Corbett).

Sedaris said she’s game for a chance to appear in the new HBO series. “I hope so,” she said about appearing on the series. “I’m always asking her, ‘Get me on the show.’ I’ll just wedge myself in. I’ll find a way, right?”