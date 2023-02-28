Amy Slaton-Halterman Says Husband Michael Halterman Is ‘Lazy’ and ‘Jealous,’ Source Claims

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton-Halterman and her husband, Michael Halterman, are reportedly separated. A source close to the couple claims the TLC stars have been “having trouble” in their marriage, leading many to believe Amy and Michael are heading for divorce. Here’s what we know.

Amy from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ could be getting a divorce

According to The Sun, Amy and Michael no longer live together. A source told the outlet Amy and her two sons, Gage and Glenn, are living with Tammy Slaton, who is out of rehab and at home in Kentucky.

“Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” the insider claims. “They’ve been having trouble since last year.”

In the “A Lot of Cooks in the Kitchen” episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Amy was frustrated with Michael. First, he didn’t clean the house while he was quarantining with the coronavirus (COVID-19) or help much with the kids. Amy reached her breaking point at a family party when both boys needed her attention simultaneously and Michael seemingly did nothing.

At publication, Amy and Michael are allegedly separated. Neither party has filed for divorce yet.

New episodes of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ may touch on Amy and Michael’s potential divorce

If Amy and Michael do end up filing for divorce, it could come up in future episodes of the TLC series. Season 4 is split into two parts, each consisting of eight episodes. Episode 7 of Season 4 Part 1, “Proof is in the Pudding,” will air on Feb. 28, which means there’s only one more episode until 1000-Lb. Sisters takes a break.

TLC may have already finished filming the second half of the season. But if they’re actively filming now, the show could cover Amy and Michael’s separation in new episodes, but fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

Michael and ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ star Amy Slaton’s relationship history

Michael and Amy met in high school. The couple eloped in June 2017 and had a more formal wedding ceremony on Mar. 15, 2019.

Michael and Amy have two sons. Their first son, Gage, was born on Nov. 10, 2020. Amy found out she was pregnant with Gage shortly after her gastric bypass surgery. Not long after Gage was born, Amy found out she was expecting again. She and Michael welcomed their second son, Glenn, on July 5, 2022.

Amy and Michael’s separation could be for the show, according to some fans

Some fans of 1000-Lb. Sisters think the news about Amy and Michael’s alleged separation is to boost the attention around the TLC series. “This seems like a publicity stunt to me,” said one Redditor. “The LAST episode they were showing Amy being heartbroken without Michael… now all of [a] sudden there’s a rumor they’re not together???” Many others feel similarly, especially with the mid-season finale fast approaching.

Watch new episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters Tuesday nights on TLC.