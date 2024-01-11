Christine Brown edited a caption and turned off comments on Instagram after fans dragged her for being petty toward her own children.

Christine Brown is once again in the spotlight. The Sister Wives star is the focus of a wedding special, an event fans of the TLC series have been looking forward to since her October 2023 wedding.

Christine has been pushing extra hard on Instagram around its release. Not all her posts are getting positive feedback from fans, though. One of her recent Instagram posts has some fans criticizing the beloved reality TV star for being petty and immature. It’s not the first time she’s been called out by her fans.

Christine Brown’s recent Instagram post has some fans calling her petty and immature

Sister Wives fans are sounding off about Christine Brown. The newlywed took to Instagram recently to praise her second child, Mykleti Padron, for her quick and steadfast support of her new marriage. In the comment, Christine initially wrote that Mykelti welcomed David before the rest of the kids.

Some fans took Christine Brown’s caption to be passive-aggressive. There are multiple theories on what she meant. Fans took to Reddit to discuss that caption. Some fans think she was throwing shade at her other kids, who may not have been so enthusiastic about the speed at which her relationship developed. Others argue that Christine could be using Mykelti as a pawn to get back at Kody. Mykelti has been more dedicated to maintaining a relationship with her father and Robyn Brown than her siblings.

Christine’s critics argue that throwing shade at her own children or using them to get back at her ex is not only incredibly immature but also petty. Her fans insist that she could not have meant anything negative by it.

Christine Brown has since edited the caption of the Instagram image, but it doesn’t read much better. The new caption removes any mention of her other children but still praises Mykelti for her unwavering support. Christine has also turned off comments to the post, which some fans believe speaks volumes about her ability to accept criticism.

Christine has been slammed for her Instagram posts in the past

While Christine’s recent Instagram activity has Sister Wives fans talking, it’s not the first time her posts have garnered mixed reviews. Since meeting David Woolley, Christine Brown has taken to Instagram multiple times to praise her new partner. There is nothing inherently wrong with that. However, the way she chooses to do so has raised some eyebrows.

Several times over the last year, Christine has used her new relationship to throw shade at Kody Brown. While plenty of fans enjoy the mother of six dragging her ex-husband, some worry that Christine’s preoccupation with her ex-husband comes across as petty and a bit desperate. A variety of her posts since meeting David Woolley has caused intense debate among fans, both on social media and on Reddit.