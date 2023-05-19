‘And Just Like That…’ Gets Official Premiere Date

In March 2022, HBO Max announced the renewal of And Just Like That… for a sophomore season. The Sex and the City reboot was controversial but remains one of the most-watched originals on the platform. Both fans and critics have been anxiously awaiting the show’s return, and now we have an official release date. And Just Like That… season 2 will officially premiere on the retooled streaming platform, Max, on June 22.

The cast of ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 | Courtesy of Max

‘And Just Like That…’ season 2’s release schedule is set

The cast of And Just Like That… set out to film season 2 in the fall of 2022 and filmed scenes around New York City throughout the winter. Now fans will enjoy more of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, very soon, but just how much? We have the details.

The show’s sophomore season will include 11 episodes, according to Deadline. The first two episodes will be released on June 22 at 3 am EST. Following the two-episode premiere, each new episode will be released Thursday mornings. Based on the number of episodes, the series finale will be released in late August.

Old faces will appear again, but not until later in the season

Fans hoping to get a glimpse of Aidan Shaw during the season 2 premiere will likely be disappointed. John Corbett’s reprisal of Aidan Shaw for season 2 is all fans have been able to talk about for months. Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker have been seen getting cozy all over New York as they rekindle their on-screen love. Still, Aidan isn’t likely to show up right away.

While the trailer for And Just Like That… season 2 teased the romance, it stopped short of giving away any of the former couple’s storyline. Fans of the original series are clamoring to know exactly how Aidan and Carrie 3.0 came to be. More importantly, they want to know what happened to his wife, Kathy.

Some other former flames will be sticking around, but not necessarily romantically. David Eigenberg, the actor who portrays Steve Brady, Miranda’s jilted ex-husband, has been spied on the set of And Just Like That… season 2, but Miranda was nowhere in sight during his scenes. Based on the show’s trailer, Miranda and Che Diaz are still very much an item in season 2 of And Just Like That…

Evan Handler, Sarita Choudhury, Sara Ramirez, and Mario Cantone will all be reprising their roles.