Andi Dorfman Felt ‘The Bachelor’ Was ‘The Stupidest Thing I’ve Ever Been a Part Of’ During a Rose Ceremony

Many couples from The Bachelor franchise have gone on to live happily ever after. Well, maybe not many. Let’s say a few. Many did not. After leaving Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, Andi Dorfman went on to become the Bachelorette. It looked as if she was headed toward a bright future with contestant Josh Murray when the two got engaged. Unfortunately, the couple didn’t last.

Since then, Dorfman has been outspoken about her time on the reality show.

Andi Dorfman wasn’t happy during a rose ceremony on ‘The Bachelor’

Andi Dorfman of ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Bachelor Nation met Galavis during Desiree Hartsock’s season. The Venezuelan former professional soccer player was the franchise’s first Latino Bachelor. He may not have made it very far on The Bachelorette, but he was chosen to star in his own season because the audience loved him.

Dorfman was one of Galavis’ most promising options but looking back, she did not enjoy many aspects of finding love on television.

In her book It’s Not Okay, she explained, “It’s freezing cold, everyone is cold and nervous standing on these risers, and you could hear the teeth chattering and the deep breaths. And I watch Juan Pablo come in with a stack of roses, and I’m thinking, ‘This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever been a part of. I’m standing here cold, my feet hurt, and I’m waiting for a dude I don’t know to give me a rose.'”

Who could blame her?

She starred in her own season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Dorfman didn’t find love with Pablo. She did make it to the fantasy suites but left on her own after their overnight date.

Dorfman accused The Bachelor of calling her a “default” as well as saying other offensive things. The audience loved that she stood up for herself so she was soon dating 25 men as the next Bachelorette.

In the end, it came down to either Nick Viall or former baseball player Josh Murray. She gave Murray her final rose and he proposed during the finale. Nine months later they were done.

While Dorfman said the split was mutual at the time, she told a different story in her book. She said that the two argued frequently and called their time together “the most volatile and f*****-up relationship of my life.”

It seemed Murray had a problem with the fact that his fiance spent the night with her runner-up Viall.

The Bachelorette said in her book, “That one sexual escapade would become a power play used by my fiancé to justify his mistrust in me. It would be an excuse to call me a whore. And it would eventually lead to the demise of my engagement.”

What is Andi Dorfman doing now?

Dorfman did find love again. She got engaged to Blaine Hart in March 2022 and they are planning a wedding in Italy, which was where they met.

The couple bought a home together in Greenville, SC when Dorfman moved there from LA to be with her fiance.

“The life I want to live has and always will be the one rooted with love. And I have never been more sure that I have found that (thanks to you @blaineh86)⁣,” she posted on her Instagram.



As for her wedding, there is one flower that guests will not see. “I never even liked roses, which is the funniest part,” she told ET. “I’m one of those girls that I just like white, crisp flowers. I’ve never liked red roses. So no, there will definitely not be red roses there.”