Why Did Andy Cohen Want an ‘Apology’ From Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’s Amir Lancaster?

What began as a heartfelt apology from Amir Lancaster to Bria Fleming somehow ended with Lancaster “apologizing” to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

Lancaster and Fleming from Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard were guests on WWHL and the twosome didn’t necessarily have a beef. But when a virtual fan asked if Lancaster apologized for inadvertently being the reason Fleming fought with Mariah Torres, he delivered such a passionate apology that Cohen wanted one too.

Why did Amir Lancaster apologize to Bria Fleming?

Conflict arose in the house when Torres discovered Fleming’s dog‘s laundry mixed in with hers. She went after Fleming for the error, which resulted in Torres pushing Fleming. Later that night, Torres was asked to leave the house.

Amir Lancaster and Andy Cohen |Stephanie Diani/Bravo via Getty Images/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Unbeknownst to Torres, Lancaster was the one who mixed up the laundry. He quietly apologized to Fleming for letting her take the heat but delivered a stronger apology on WWHL.

Lancaster turned his seat to face Fleming and took her hands. “I am so sorry for putting your dog’s laundry in with Mariah’s and starting a fight,” he said on the WWHL After Show, looking into Fleming’s eyes. “Which almost separated the house.”

Fleming asked for a hug, which prompted Cohen to ask Lancaster, “Is there anything you wanna apologize to me for?” he joked.

So Amir apologized to Andy Cohen on ‘WWHL’

Lancaster leaned into the joke and “apologized” to Cohen. He walked over to Cohen’s chair, took his hands, and gazed into his eyes.

“Andy, I am so sorry that we hadn’t met sooner,” he said. “And we’ll never be separated again.”

“Yes!” Cohen exclaimed with a grin. “Alright, there’s nothing else to say!”

Andy Cohen played the ‘Pillow Talk’ game with Amir Lancaster

Cohen loves to play the “Pillow Talk’ game with Bravo’s most eligible bachelors and asked Lancaster for his most sensual pillow talk revelations on WWHL.

What is Lancaster’s biggest turn-on? “Hard work,” he said with a sigh. Adding, “I love a successful woman” when Cohen grimaced. But then, to Cohen’s delight, he admitted he’s a “big butt guy” when it comes to the female anatomy.

Cohen was then a little surprised when Lancaster said he’s never sent a d*** pic to someone. However, he then admitted to being pretty loud in the bedroom. Cohen also asked this Clubhouse classic: “If you were to give up one would you choose oral sex or cheese?”

“Cheese!” Lancaster laughed. He also prefers dirty talk to baby talk. And he loves a good tongue kiss. “Gimme that tongue,” he said. When Lancaster said his nipples were so sensitive that he didn’t like them touched, Cohen looked stunned.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is on Sunday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.