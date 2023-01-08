Andy Cohen Feels Excluded From the Recognition Other Late-Night Talk Show Hosts Receive Despite Being on Bravo’s Late Night for 13 Years

Many think of Andy Cohen as one of the most well-known faces on late-night television. But Bravo‘s Watch What Happens Live host has recently shared that he often feels left out regarding conversations about late-night hosts. He was even excluded from a magazine’s celebration of his colleagues. Here’s how it went down:

Popular late-night hosts, including Jimmy Fallon and Johnny Carson

Late-night hosts have always been popular and have typically become household names. Late-night shows like The Tonight Show, Late Night, and the Late Show typically air weekly at 11:00 or later. The shows generally are like variety shows, with musical performances, interviews with stars, and skits or games.

Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel are some of today’s most well-known hosts and late-night stars of the past, like Johnny Carson, David Letterman, and Dick Cavett are still household names today.

Andy Cohen’s history with Bravo and ‘Watch What Happens Live!’

Cohen has hosted and produced Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen since 2009. It started as a once-a-week midnight talk show but proved so popular that new episodes aired nightly.

Watch What Happens Live! began as a way for Cohen and the Bravo network to promote their stars, including the Real Housewives cast. However, Cohen’s fun and outrageous interviewing style soon drew A-list celebrities to the show, like Lady Gaga, Sally Field, and John Mayer.

A ‘Vanity Fair’ photoshoot left Andy Cohen feeling left out

Even though many consider Cohen one of the best late-night hosts on the air today, he recently shared that he gets left out of conversations about late-night television. During a recent appearance on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, Cohen spoke about a particularly hurtful incident.

“I don’t feel totally part of the [late-night TV] group, and I have been on late-night TV for 13 years,” Cohen explained. He then spoke about a Vanity Fair photoshoot that rounded up all the late-night talk show hosts of the day.

“They left me out of it, but they added in James Corden, who wasn’t even on the air yet, and Trevor Noah, who had just started,” Cohen said. At that point, he had been hosting Watch What Happens Live! for seven years.

Andy Cohen accuses James Corden of copying his set

Cohen did add that Vanity Fair’s editor at the time, Graydon Carter, later apologized to him, but it’s clear he still feels the sting of that exclusion. In the podcast, Cohen slammed fellow late-night host James Corden for copying his set.

“[WWHL] was the first bar on late night [then] James Corden got a bar,” Cohen explained. “James Corden kind of wound up…” Host Bozzi then jumped in, saying, “Ripping off your set.” Cohen laughed and agreed, telling Corden and his crew, “Great, copy my set … go with God.”