Angelina Jolie Once Shared She Fulfilled Her Desire for a Great Love Affair by Dating Brad Pitt

As many know, Angelina Jolie was once in a highly publicized relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Although the two may not be on the best of terms now, at the time her union with Pitt was everything she could ask for.

Angelina Jolie once claimed she wasn’t looking for a relationship when dating Brad Pitt

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is well-known as the film that initially brought the two stars together. But Jolie didn’t expect that meeting Pitt would result in something more between them. At the time, Jolie felt she and Pitt were both preoccupied with their own individual personal lives.

“I didn’t know much about exactly where Brad was in his personal life,” Jolie once Vogue (via People). “But it was clear he was with his best friend, someone he loves and respects. And so we were both living, I suppose, very full lives. … I think we were the last two people who were looking for a relationship.”

Jolie would also assert that she didn’t know much about Pitt at the time. But working together on the spy film helped bring them closer.

“Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realized, ‘God, I can’t wait to get to work,'” she added.

Angelina Jolie always dreamed of having a great love affair

Eventually, Pitt and Jolie would become a couple. The Tomb Raider star described a long process that took them from being friends to something more. Her eldest son, Maddox, would help finally bring the two together by calling Pitt ‘Dad.’

“It was amazing. We were playing with cars on the floor of a hotel room, and we both heard it and didn’t say anything and just looked at each other. So that was probably the most defining moment, when he decided that we would all be a family,” she said.

Her union with Pitt also helped Jolie fulfill what she’d always wanted out of true relationship.

“I always wanted a great love affair,” Jolie once said in an interview with Parade. “Something that feels big and full, really honest and enough. No moment should feel slight, false, or a little off. For me, it had to be everything.”

She acknowledged that the kind of bond she was searching for was hard to come by. Which might have made her appreciate her relationship with Pitt even more.

“It is hard to find all that in a relationship,” she added. “But it is what we are all looking for, isn’t it? Something authentic.”

Angelina Jolie swore off marrying another actor before meeting Brad Pitt

Pitt managed to get Jolie to break a promise she’d made to herself. After the Oscar-winner’s divorce with Billy Bob Thornton, she didn’t see herself being in a relationship with anyone in her line of work.

“After my last divorce, I said I was absolutely going to marry somebody in another field, an aid worker or something,” she opened up in an interview with Vanity Fair.

But this changed after being with Pitt.

“Then I met Brad, everything I wasn’t looking for, but the best man, the best father I could possibly wish for, you know? I don’t see him as an actor. I see him very much as a dad, as somebody who loves travel and architecture more than being in movies,” she said.

