Angelina Pivarnick Reveals All the Ways Vinny 2.0 ‘Isn’t Like Her Ex’ in Tonight’s ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Episode

Vinny “2.0” Tortorella heads to New Orleans in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 11. He will finally meet Angelina Pivarnick‘s roommates, but not until next week’s episode. Still, “F.F.D. 2” revealed more about Angelina’s new man. Here’s what we learned about “Vinny 2.0” in the April 6 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Angelina and ‘Vinny 2.0’ | MTV

Angelina invites ‘Vinny 2.0’ to NOLA in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ episode

Hungover as ever, Angelina called the new Vinny in season 6 episode 11 and asked him to come to NOLA. As Angelina explained to the cameras, she went “back and forth” about whether she should invite Vinny on the trip. In the end, she asked him to come because everyone else “had their person.”

the gang is off to Family Fun Day, but Angelina stays behind to greet her special guest ? don't miss an all-new #jsfamilyvacation tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/HTDIMUtaJ6 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) April 5, 2023

Angelina says Vinny Tortorella doesn’t let things ‘roll of his back’

More than having her person there with her, Angelina wanted Vinny to come to “help with the situation” between her and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Tweetgate might be over for now, but the Twitter argument between the Jersey Shore stars is sure to come up again before the first half of season 6 ends.

“I’m really glad Vin’s coming,” Angelina said in the episode. “He’s not like my ex. He’s not gonna let everything roll off his back. He’s not gonna allow anybody to disrespect me.”

Intimacy isn’t an issue for the ‘Jersey Shore’ star and ‘Vinny 2.0’

Later in the episode when Vinny arrived at their hotel, he complimented Angelina first thing. “This is something that I need at this point in my life,” she explained to the cameras. “I didn’t feel loved in my last relationship. I would literally wear lingerie walking around the house half naked and [Chris] wouldn’t even look at me.”

In past seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina opened up about the lack of intimacy in her marriage. The subject also came up when she was a contestant on All Star Shore.

“You have to keep the sex alive,” Angelina told Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli. “My husband tends to get very comfortable. We weren’t sexual for a while. Don’t know why.”

Things are different intimacy-wise between Angelina and Vinny, though. “Going into a relationship where the guy likes to be intimate, tells you how beautiful you are,” she confessed to the cameras in the April 6 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “Vin’s hands can’t get off me. It’s a different world for me and it feels good to be loved.”

Vinny Tortorella has Angelina’s back

Before meeting the roommates, Angelina debriefed Vinny about their quirks. She explained Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s alter-ego Dren and Vinny Guadagnino’s shortcomings when it came to “No Nut November.” Of course, Tweetgate and Mike “coming at her” at dinner also came up. When asked how he would have reacted in that situation, Vinny said he would support Angelina.

“Of course I’d have your back,” he said. “Everyone’s significant other should always have the other person’s back through everything.”

Pleased with his answer, Angelina gave the biggest smile. Tune in to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation next week to see how meeting the roommates goes for “Vinny 2.0.” New episodes air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.