Angelina Wanted to ‘Tweet Like Crazy’ About ‘Jersey Shore 2.0’, Mike’s Text to Her Says Otherwise

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino accuses Angelina Pivarnick of staging Twitter fights with him in “Dancing with the Chooch.” However, according to the tweets Angelina published as the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 episode aired on March 16, those texts were about something else entirely. Angelina says she wanted to “tweet like crazy” about the Jersey Shore 2.0 show that never took off, but Mike’s receipts prove the contrary.

Angelina Pivarnick | Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ made Angelina Pivarnick want to ‘tweet like crazy’

In JSFV Season 6 Episode 8, Mike’s conversation with Jenni “JWoww” Farley makes it seem like Angelina wanted him to tweet about the season 5 episode where Angelina throws wine at Nikki Hall. But according to Angelina, she wanted to tweet with Mike about another show entirely.

The reason behind those texts were for a whole different situation! Aka, being replaced by a another jersey shore show which was all over the news. Mike knew exactly what we agreed to and calling me a felon had no connection to it #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) March 17, 2023

“The reason behind those texts were for a whole different situation!” Angelina said on Twitter as the March 16 episode of JSFV aired. “Aka, being replaced by another Jersey Shore show which was all over the news. Mike knew exactly what we agreed to and calling me a felon had no connection to it.”

In May 2022, Deadline announced Jersey Shore 2.0, a reboot of the original series that was slated to introduce a new cast. The stars of Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation were upset by this decision and stood in solidarity against it, sharing the following statement to social media:

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family, and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work, and authenticity to gain viewers.”

After some difficulty locking down a filming location, Jersey Shore 2.0 never officially started filming. It’s unclear if MTV has plans to move forward with it in the future.

Mike’s text to Angelina alludes to tweeting about something else

Back when season 5 was airing, Mike claimed Angelina reached out to him and asked him to “tweet like crazy” with her because the other women in the cast wouldn’t. One of Mike’s texts to Angelina, which were featured in the March 16 episode, read: “If I say anything you don’t like, just text me and I’ll delete.” If Mike was tweeting about Jersey Shore 2.0, why would he tell Angelina to let him know if he said anything she didn’t like and offer to delete the tweets?

Angelina’s text replies change the narrative again

As revealed in the episode, Angelina replied to Mike: “No lol. Leave it. I think it’s good.” Her response implies whatever Mike tweeted was about Angelina. But then their conversation takes a turn.

“Mike it can’t always be me,” Angelina said in another text. “[People] start thinking bad s*** like bullying. U gotta take the reigns. And then we should pass it. But everyone too scared. We don’t care.”

These texts allude to the two of them tweeting about something else, like a Jersey Shore spinoff. But we’ll need more receipts for clarity, because producers could have spliced pieces of multiple conversations together for the sake of the show.

Mike ‘The Situation’ calls Angelina the type to ‘stab you in the back’ on Twitter

Regardless of what the texts were about, Mike had a lot to say about his co-star as the March 16 episode aired. It’s unclear if they agreed to these tweets before sending them out.

Angelina the type to stab you in the back and ask why you bleeding #JSFamilyVacation — Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) March 17, 2023

“Angelina the type to stab you in the back and ask why you bleeding,” he said in one tweet. “Angelina da type of person that will rob you and then help you look for it,” reads another. At publication, Mike’s tweets are still live.

Angelina da type of person that will rob you and then help you look for it #JSFamilyVacation — Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) March 17, 2023

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.