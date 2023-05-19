Ann-Margret Teases Sexy Secret About Elvis Presley: ‘He Might Not Have Had Anything on, but He Always Smelled Fabulous!

One of Elvis Presley‘s most iconic on and off-screen relationships was with Ann-Margret. The pair filmed four movies together and remained friends even when their romance ended. The actor recently spilled a sexy secret about their romantic relationship when recalling her affair with the king of rock and roll. She said, “he might not have had anything on, but he always smelled fabulous.”

Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley in a publicity photo for the film ‘Viva Las Vegas’ | GAB Archive/Getty Images

Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret’s affair held a sexy secret

Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley’s chemistry was electric on-screen and off. The couple, who met during the filming of Viva Las Vegas in 1963, instantly became fast friends.

They hit it off so well that the duo embarked on a romantic relationship that lasted for three years. However, Elvis was still very much involved with his longtime love Priscilla, who lived with the singer at Graceland, his Memphis, TN home.

Margret discussed her relationship with the king of rock and roll in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She shared a sexy secret about Presley and their romance.

After being asked about her recollection of the best-smelling male movie star, the line of questioning led to Margret’s relationship with Presley. The actor was asked what the entertainer smelled like.

“I don’t know what he had on, but he always smelled great. He might not have had anything on, but he just always smelled fabulous!” she teased.

The legendary actor further explained her connection with Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret on the set of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ | GAB Archive/Redferns

As for her connection with Elvis Presley, Ann-Margret admits he was “funny” and “loved to tease.” As the years passed, their relationship evolved from romantic to deep friendship.

In this way, Margret got to know Presley intimately. She shared personal details of their relationship to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Oh, believe me, you would really have liked him,” Margret said of Presley. She called him “extremely funny” and revealed, “he would do his asides, and I’d be breaking up.”

She continued, “And he loved to tease me, and I’d tease him right back. Sometimes I punched him. He didn’t punch me back. Because if he would’ve, I would’ve really punched him hard.”

Did Ann-Margret watch Austin Butler’s starring role in the feature film ‘Elvis?’

Baz Luhrman’s feature film chronicling the life of the king of rock and roll, Elvis, won accolades and turned Austin Butler into a major movie star. Surprisingly, Ann-Margret has not seen the film.

“I have not, no,” she responded when asked if she had seen the 2022 film. She followed up that statement with, “I know the original.”

The actors met on the Viva Las Vegas set, the first film they worked on together. It was 28-year-old Presley’s 14th film, while, at age 22, Ann-Margret’s career was starting to explode.

By the time filming Viva Las Vegas was over, Presley and Margret were reportedly in a relationship. However, although they dated on and off for several years, Presley ultimately broke off their affair. Even though his feelings for Margret ran deep, he had already promised Priscilla he would marry her.

Ann-Margret made four movies with Elvis Presley in a career spanning 70 films. These were Viva Las Vegas, Kissin’ Cousins, Girl Happy, and Harum Scarum.

In her autobiography, Margret admitted Presley sent her guitar-shaped floral arrangements each time she played in Las Vegas. Per the Elvis History Blog, when Margret opened at the Hilton on August 15, 1977, it was the first time she did not receive a flower arrangement or telegram from Presley in 10 years.

Twenty-four hours later, she received a phone call from Graceland. She learned the king of rock and roll had died.