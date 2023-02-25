Anna Duggar Might Not Be Able to Visit Josh Duggar for 8 Months in Solitary Confinement

Duggar family followers know all about Josh Duggar’s crimes. He’s facing over 10 years in prison for obtaining child sexual abuse material, and he’s now reportedly in solitary confinement due to having a cell phone while in prison. Josh’s actions could jeopardize Anna Duggar’s ability to visit him. Here’s what’s going on.

Has Anna Duggar seen Josh Duggar?

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, has supported him since the beginning of his trial. Anna posted to Instagram that she believed Josh was innocent of the crimes. After Josh was found guilty, she made it clear she would stand by him no matter what. As of February 2023, she deleted her social media. But Duggar family followers assume she still stands by Josh’s side.

So, has Anna seen Josh? She reportedly visits him “regularly” with some of their seven children. A source claimed they often see her entering for visitation.

“We’ve seen Anna at visitation fairly regularly,” the source explained to the Daily Mail. “I’ve spoken to Anna a couple of times. Normally the only thing I’ve seen is Anna and then their kids. I don’t really know anybody else.”

Anna allegedly endures “hours” of waiting to see Josh, too. There are reportedly power outages in the prison that have been delaying visitation hours.

Anna Duggar might not be able to visit her husband if he’s in solitary confinement

While Anna Duggar might regularly visit Josh Duggar in prison, she might have to cut down on her visits now. Josh was recently caught with a cell phone while behind bars, and he now has to potentially spend “months” in solitary confinement.

According to the FCI Seagoville handbook, “Inmates sanctioned to a disciplinary transfer, inmates requiring greater security, and unverified protective custody cases must remain in the Special Housing Unit (SHU) for a period of eight months with clear conduct. This eight-month period begins after the inmate has completed any disciplinary segregation time.”

“I would be very surprised if he has been released, as most of the people in there have been in there for months,” the family member of an inmate told The Sun. “He has to wait until he has his disciplinary hearing.”

Inmates in solitary confinement have “restricted” or “disallowed” visitation rights. For the next eight months, Anna might not be allowed to see Josh nearly as much as she saw him before. It’s unclear how this could affect their relationship, or if Josh can somehow get his time in solitary confinement reduced.

Amy Duggar questioned how Josh Duggar attained a cell phone while in prison

Court hears Josh Duggar’s appeal of child porn conviction https://t.co/lUnhBYbRtT — 25NewsKXXV (@25NewsKXXV) February 20, 2023

Duggar family cousin Amy Duggar took to TikTok to question how Josh Duggar attained a phone while in prison in the first place. Her mother, Deanna, joined in on the clip.

“Hi, OK, so we just have a couple of questions to the jail that is holding Josh,” Amy said. “One, how did he get a cell phone? Two ….”

“What was he looking at?” Deanna interrupts.

“I don’t even want to know that,” Amy added. “Three, what did he do to get the cell phone?”

It’s unclear how Josh was able to smuggle a cell phone into prison — or who gave it to him.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.