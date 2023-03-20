Anna Duggar’s Kids Reportedly Visit Josh Duggar ‘Regularly’ in Prison

Josh Duggar is regularly visited in prison by his wife, Anna Duggar, and their seven kids. Here’s what we know about the former 19 Kids and Counting star’s prison conditions and the visits from his family.

Anna and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Josh Duggar is not allowed to see his 7 children without supervision

In May 2022, Josh Duggar was sentenced to 12 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography. He is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas (per Page Six).

The 35-year-old reality star was accused of downloading child pornography files onto a computer at his now-closed used car dealership in May 2019. After a six-day trial in his home state of Arkansas, Josh was found guilty in December 2021.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star is not permitted to have unsupervised contrast with minors, including his own seven children, whom he shares with his wife, Anna Duggar. He is also forbidden from watching pornography or using the Internet freely.

Anna Duggar’s kids are reportedly visiting Josh Duggar in prison ‘regularly’

According to Daily Mail, Anna Duggar and her kids visit Josh Duggar in prison “regularly.” The family member of another inmate at Josh’s prison said she has seen the Duggars at the FCI Seagoville several times.

“We’ve seen Anna at visitation fairly regularly. I’ve spoken to Anna a couple of times,” she said. “Normally the only thing I’ve seen is Anna and then their kids. I don’t really know anybody else.”

The inmate’s family member described the prison as “dangerous” and poorly run, and noted that visits are “very uncomfortable.” She also said that rules for inmates and visitors are constantly changing.

“Partners are allowed to have a kiss and a hug at the beginning and the end of visitation. Up until a couple of weeks ago they actually allowed inmates and visitors to hold hands. It was really lovely,” she said. “But they rotated another guard onto the shift and now they’re not allowing that anymore.”

Anna Duggar has kept mostly quiet since her husband’s arrest

Following her husband’s arrest in April 2021, Anna Duggar went mostly quiet on social media. Her last post, announcing her pregnancy with the couple’s seventh child, was one week before Josh’s arrest. Anna posted once more in November to announce the birth of Madyson Lily Duggar. She has since deleted her Instagram account and has mostly stepped away from social media, although she did share a tweet in February 2022 that said, “There is more to the story:” along with a broken link.

Josh and Anna Duggar’s marriage has been fraught with public scandals. In 2015, Josh admitted to molesting four of his sisters and a family friend as a teen. Later that same year, Josh admitted to extramarital affairs after his name and contact information were part of the infamous Ashley Madison data leak.

The month after Josh’s arrest, a source told People that Anna was committed to “standing by” her husband. “She’s standing by him. She thinks Josh is innocent,” the source said.