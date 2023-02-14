Ant Anstead Shares Sweet Valentine’s Day Tribute to Renée Zellweger and His ‘Second Special Lady’

Ant Anstead posted a special Valentine’s Day tribute to his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, and the other “special lady” in his life. Here’s how Anstead honored his relationship with the Oscar-winning actor and the other woman he mentioned in his post.

On Feb. 14, Ant Anstead shared an adorable Instagram post dedicated to the women in his life. The English TV presenter has been dating actor Renée Zellweger since 2021, but he also mentioned his 19-year-old daughter, Amelie, in the post.

“I’m still an old romantic… happy valentines to those that are lucky to have a special partner in their life,” Anstead captioned a photo of himself kissing his daughter on the top of her head. He wore a suit in the image, while Amelie was dressed in a floor-length red gown.

“While today is reserved for Ren I’m lucky to have a second special lady I get to shower love on,” he wrote. “Love you my 19 year valentines @amelieanstead [heart face emoji, red heart emoji] x.”

Ant Anstead rarely shares photos of Renee Zellweger

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been in a relationship since June 2021, following Anstead’s divorce from HGTV star Christina Hall. Zellweger and the Wheeler Dealers host currently live across the street from each other in Laguna Beach, California. Anstead rarely shares photos of his famous girlfriend, who prefers to keep her personal life private.

The English TV presenter frequently posts pictures of his three children. He shares his two oldest kids, Amelie and Archie, with his first ex-wife, Louise Storey. He also has a three-year-old son named Hudson he shares with Christina Hall.

In September 2022, Anstead posted an Instagram message to Amelie on her 19th birthday. “how are you 19!!!???? Feels like only yesterday you were a baby! And now look at you!” he captioned a carousel of photos showing his daughter over the years. “I am so PROUD of the lady you are and (despite all the amazing things about you) how grounded you are too! You are an inspiration to me!”

Fans loved the English TV presenter’s adorable Valentine’s Day message for his daughter and girlfriend

Ant Anstead fans love any glimpse or mention of his relationship with the very private Renée Zellweger, so they adored his Valentine’s day tribute to the actor.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to Ant and Renee and family,” one fan wrote, adding five red heart emojis. “Your [sic[ the BEST!! Happy valentines to you and Ren,” said another fan.

And many enjoyed seeing the Wheeler Dealer host’s devotion to his daughter. “Perfect example of how a daughter should be treated,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Your daughter is one incredibly blessed young lady to have you as her Dad!!!!!”