Gerry Turner is still looking for love on 'The Golden Bachelor,' but Ellen Goltzer isn't the one. She's been getting calls from former flames since appearing, though.

Ellen Goltzer was one of three women who did not receive a rose during week 5 of The Golden Bachelor. Goltzer, along with many fans of the series, was shocked by her sudden departure from the competition. Now that she is settled back in at home in Florida, her appearance on the dating competition has led to some unexpected moments. The 71-year-old former teacher revealed she’s been getting a lot of phone calls from former loves.

Who is Ellen Goltzer?

Ellen Goltzer, 71, is a retired teacher from Delray Beach, Florida. She wasn’t born and raised in Florida, though. Ellen is a fairly recent transplant. According to the U.S. Sun, Goltzer was a middle school health teacher on Long Island for decades before she retired. She raised two sons there before she filed for divorce in 2018.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ cast | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

According to the publication, Goltzer sold her home in New York and moved down to Florida in 2020. She has resided in Delray Beach since. After appearing on The Golden Bachelor, Goltzer returned to her Florida townhome.

Former flames are trying to reconnect with Ellen Goltzer following her time on ‘The Golden Bachelor’

Despite having moved around a bit recently, Goltzer revealed her past loves have found her thanks to The Golden Bachelor. During an interview with People, Goltzer revealed that men she dated in the past had tried to reconnect with her since she appeared on the dating competition.

Glotzer revealed that her past loves, mostly high school and college flings, had reached out to her once she was eliminated. It doesn’t sound like any of those connections have led to a romantic rekindling.

Does she regret appearing on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Things didn’t turn out for Ellen Goltzer the way she would have liked on The Golden Bachelor. Before her dismissal, Goltzer was pretty forward, informing Gerry Turner that she was falling in love with him. Her openness was endearing, but it is easy to imagine that sharing her feelings and being rejected on national television might lead to some regrets.

Apparently, she has none. According to E! News, Goltzer doesn’t regret taking a chance on love or telling Turner how she was feeling. Goltzer revealed that the series taught her she is ready to find love again. While Turner wasn’t the one, someone is surely out there for her.

Gerry Turner | Brian Bowen Smith/ ABC via Getty Images

The Golden Bachelor is down to just three competitors. In an upcoming episode, Turner will visit the hometowns of his three finalists to gain a better understanding of the women he has been wooing. Who Gerry will pick for his new love is still anyone’s guess.