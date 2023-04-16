Royal family members have long been held to high standards of etiquette and protocol, and their makeup and hairstyles are no exception. While most people might not think twice about the color of their lipstick, even this seemingly minor detail is scrutinized on royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. It’s not unusual to see them in light and neutral shades. But are royals allowed to wear red lipstick?

No royal rule prohibits red lipstick

Kate Middleton at the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ UK premiere in May 2022 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royals like Middleton, Markle, and Queen Camilla often opt for more understated makeup, including nude or light-pink lipstick. But there’s no official ban on bright colors like red.

It’s more about adhering to a level of decorum and avoiding anything too flashy or attention-grabbing. And according to royal makeup artist Mary Greenwell, the idea is to keep the whole look soft and elegant.

“It’s all about creating a polished look,” she told Vogue. “Royal makeup also isn’t about trends but about timeless, classic beauty.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite lipstick color was red

Queen Elizabeth, who reportedly does her own makeup every single day of the year except on Christmas Day, should consider entering the beauty-vlogging market https://t.co/8QsjyjvWM7 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 31, 2019

Despite the royal preference for more subdued lipstick shades, there have been exceptions. For example, Queen Elizabeth II was known to wear bright-red lipstick occasionally. It’s rumored that her favorite shade was from the brand Clarins.

Queen Elizabeth commissioned a personalized lipstick shade from Clarins for her coronation in 1953. The color was a pinkish red or deep ruby red.

The bespoke lipstick had to match her red Robe of State. So the Queen wore a classic red. Since then, Clarins has been one of the few beauty brands holding a Royal Warrant from the Queen.

Did you know Queen Elizabeth II got a lipstick shade customized to match her coronation robes!

Image:HuffingtonPost pic.twitter.com/F1j8MNUjLj — Lifestyle Stores (@Lifestyle_Store) July 29, 2015

Clarins still sells a similar version of the original lipstick from 1953. The shade is Joli Rouge and retails for $32.

Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law, the late Princess Diana, also favored bold lipsticks in shades of red and pink. Meghan and Kate have also been spotted wearing bright red. But they tend to reserve those more dramatic looks for evening events or fancier occasions.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly applied lipstick as a secret signal

Queen Elizabeth Used Her Lipstick to Send a Secret Signal and It's Actually Genius



? We'll be using this one ourselveshttps://t.co/YmlCuhdeBg pic.twitter.com/SchlYJENBZ — Marsha Collier (@MarshaCollier) October 2, 2022

Queen Elizabeth didn’t just enjoy wearing red lipstick. She also reportedly used it as a signal to her staff.

According to her former footman, Ian Scott Hunter, the monarch applied her lipstick in a specific way when she was ready to leave a public event. That would alert her staff to wrap things up and prepare for her departure.

“I believe there’s etiquette that ladies do not make their faces up in public,” Hunter said in an episode of Antiques Roadshow (via Glamour). “But [Queen Elizabeth] had her bag over the side, and she would take her lipstick out and put it on with no mirror or anything.

“And that was a signal to the ladies that she was ready to leave,” he explained. “Of course, [the ladies-in-waiting] would all get their bits and bobs together, and Her Majesty [would] stand up, so they’re all ready and prepared.”