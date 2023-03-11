‘Are You the One?’: Danielle Bonaparte Takes ‘Full Accountability’ for Argument With Will Gagnon

Are You the One? Season 9 cast member Danielle Bonaparte called out Will Gagnon after he argued with someone else for kissing his romantic interest, Courtney Rowe. Although she doubles down on her actions, Danielle takes responsibility for “stirring the pot.”

Danielle Bonaparte called out Will Gagnon for kissing her after he got into it with Aqel Carson

In episode 9 of Are You the One? Season 9, Will Gagnon called out castmate Aqel Carson for kissing Courtney Rowe as he’s currently pursuing him.

Even though Aqel initially doubled down on his actions, noting he does the same thing to other females in the house, the cast member apologized when some appeared to agree with Will.

YOU get a kiss on the cheek. YOU get a kiss on the cheek. EVERYBODY gets a kiss on the cheek. ? episode 9 of #ayto is now streaming on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/yJNNahQhIt — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) March 8, 2023

However, it didn’t sit well with Danielle Bonaparte, who revealed she and Will kissed on their date, but he asked her not to tell anyone. She then informed Will about it, who got upset as he thought she wanted to create drama. Trying to get ahead, Will told Courtney what had happened.

The situation hurt her feelings, and she didn’t like that he put Danielle in a position to hide things from her. By the end of the episode, the cast participated in a talent show, and Will apologized to her in front of everyone. However, she wished he would’ve done it privately and seemingly isn’t over the situation.

Danielle takes ‘full accountability’ for her part

After it aired, Danielle posted several still shots from the episode to her Instagram with a caption sharing content that wasn’t included in the final cut. Additionally, she acknowledged the incident with Will. “I also take full accountability for stirring the pot!” Danielle noted.

However, she said he should’ve expected to get called out at some point for his actions. “Just don’t be two-faced, OK!” She included. Danielle also claimed that Will has since blocked her after seeing something she posted on her Instagram story.

According to the AYTO cast member, the talent show brought them together after the “tense” environment in the house and revealed the episode didn’t include Taylor Kelly’s impersonations of her castmates or the guys’ “Magic Mike dance.”

Apparently, Aqel put whipped cream on Danielle’s body during his performance and licked it off her neck. Additionally, she claimed male cast members got into a “bad” fight at the match-up ceremony. Danielle didn’t discuss who argued or what it entailed, but she claimed the show teased it during the premiere episode.

Danielle and Will previously paired up for match-up ceremonies

After sitting next to different people during the first couple of episodes, Danielle thought she could have found her perfect match with Leo Svete. They sat next to each other twice but realized they might not be a connection as the group didn’t receive more beams.

Therefore, she began exploring her options and hit it off with Will. The two paired up for two match-up ceremonies until their disagreement when she revealed their kiss.

Instead, Danielle sat with Nathan Grant. After finding out Taylor wasn’t his perfect match, Will spent three match-up ceremonies paired up with Courtney.

Even though the Truth Booth hasn’t canceled them out as a perfect match, the lack of beams would indicate they’re likely not a match, causing them to separate. He moved on to Danielle while she paired up with Hamudi Hasoon. Are You the One? Season 9 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.