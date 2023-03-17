‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: Here Are All the Perfect Matches

After becoming the first season to blackout during the premiere episode, the cast of Are You the One? Season 9 turned it around and found all their perfect matches in nine match-up ceremonies, winning $750,000.

Aqel Carson and Anissa Aguilar

Initially, Aqel Carson hit it off with Courtney Rowe, and Anissa Aguilar had a thing with Hamudi Hasoon. However, the Truth Booth determined they weren’t a perfect match. After discovering her past with an ex and opening up about a motorcycle accident that left him temporarily traumatized, Aqel realized they could be perfect matches.

He found it easy to talk with her and believed he could meet her needs in a relationship. Even though it was apparent they were perfect matches due to the number of beams they received at the ceremonies, Anissa still had her doubts until the final match-up when the cast won.

Brendan Mosca and Julia-Ruth Smith

After becoming the first couple in the house to visit the Boom Boom Room, Julia-Ruth Smith ended things with Brendan Mosca as she thought he might possess qualities similar to her exes. He moved on with CC Cortez, but the Blackout determined they weren’t a match.

Therefore, Brandon gave it another try with Julia and took her on a date. The New Zealand native admitted she didn’t give him a chance due to her past, although she thought he could be her perfect match. Everyone else agreed and voted the couple into the Truth Booth, where they were confirmed, becoming the first couple to move into the Honeymoon Suite.

Clay Carey and Taylor Kelly

Taylor Kelly came into AYTO wanting to find her perfect match as she won three challenges, the most of any contestant. She initially hit it off with Nathan, but the Truth Booth quickly determined they weren’t a perfect match.

Additionally, the Blackout proved she and Hamudi Hasoon weren’t matches, and another Truth Booth revealed it wasn’t Will Gagnon. She eventually began talking with Clay Carey more and realized she could see herself with him. Additionally, Clay enjoys how much fun they have together. She entered her third Truth Booth with Clay, where they were determined to be a perfect match.

Eduardo Dickson Jr. and Courtney Rowe

Eduardo Dickson Jr. and Courtney didn’t appear to communicate much throughout the season. She mainly connected with Will and Hamudi while he spent several match-up ceremonies sitting next to Jordanne Deveaux and Dew Pineda.

Therefore, they never coupled up until the final ceremony. In the premiere episode, a slight clue hinted at their future matching. During the premiere episode, Sam Khan won the first date and chose Courtney. In a confessional, Eduardo told the camera he didn’t think Sam could “handle” the UK native.

Hamudi Hasoon and Danielle Bonaparte

Danielle Bonaparte and Hamudi were another couple who seemingly rarely communicated. She spent time sitting next to Leo Svete and Will while he developed a strong connection with Mijntje Lupgens.

Before the ninth and final match-up ceremony, the contestants participated in speed dating, where Hamudi and Danielle realized they possessed qualities they told the matchmakers. They sat together once during the third ceremony when the group received four beams.

Leo Svete and Roz Odujebe

After hitting it off with Brooke Rachman, Leo reluctantly moved on after the Blackout proved they weren’t a match. He then thought Danielle was his partner until realizing he and Roz Odujebe had a connection.

They sat next to each other for three straight ceremonies and were determined to be a perfect match at the final one.

Mikey Owusu and Jordanne Deveaux

As Mikey Owusu and Jordanne spent the entire season sitting next to other people, they hadn’t connected until before the ninth ceremony when forced to speed date.

During their conversation, they realized they could handle each other in ways they don’t believe others can, leading them to think they’re a perfect match. The two were proven correct at the last ceremony when the group won.

Nathan Grant and CC Cortez

After realizing Brandon wasn’t her perfect match, CC paired up with Clay several times as a strategy before hitting it off with Mikey. They finally split as it became apparent they weren’t a perfect match, leading her to Nathan.

The two previously talked where Nathan pointed out that her actions didn’t bother him because he’s secure in himself. However, they didn’t sit with each other until their final match-up.

Ollie Andersen and Brooke Rachman

Following Julia-Ruth and Brendan’s exit, the group only got one more light beam. Therefore, the lone perfect match returned to the house, where they talked to the group and could throw a couple into the Truth Booth.

Believing Ollie and Brooke were a perfect match due to the number of times they sat together and wanting to force Leo to move on, the two put them in and were proven right. Ollie and Brooke became the second confirmed perfect match.

Samuel Khan and Mijntje Lupgens

While Mijntje’s relationship with Hamudi was heavily featured in episodes, Sam wasn’t involved much in the show. It seemed he didn’t know his perfect match as he sat beside everyone once except Taylor.

By the seventh ceremony, host Kamie Crawford revealed the UK native chose to leave the house. Therefore, his perfect match Mijntje had to join the couples in the Honeymoon Suite.

Will Gagnon and Dew Pineda

After discovering Taylor wasn’t his perfect match, Will spent the most time with Courtney. Even though they weren’t a confirmed no-match, the number of beams they received at ceremonies didn’t give them much confidence.

Regardless, they stayed together until Courtney discovered that Will kissed Danielle on a date and didn’t tell her. It forced him to move on, and the cast realized Dew Pineda and Will were probably perfect matches. However, the two didn’t get along. By the end, they discovered they had what each other needed in a relationship and were proven right when the cast won.