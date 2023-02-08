‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Spoilers: Did the Truth Booth Confirm a Perfect Match in Episode 5?

The Are You the One? Season 9 cast is inching closer to figuring out the 11 perfect matches. As fans recall, the contestants received four beams at their last match-up ceremony, a significant improvement from the blackout in episode 3. But were the singles from around the world able to confirm any perfect matches in Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 5? Read on for a recap of “Wants and Needs.”

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 5, “Wants and Needs.”

Brendan Mosca and Julia-Ruth Smith | Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment

Brendan and Julia-Ruth go into the truth booth in ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Episode 5

After returning from the third match-up ceremony, Brendan Mosca conspired to further his connection with Julia-Ruth Smith in Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 5. He believed they were one of the four beams. However, Julia-Ruth was torn between Brendan and Nathan Grant.

The next day, the contestants expressed their frustrations that Leo Svete and Brooke Rachman were still hanging out and kissing even though they were a confirmed no-match. And Leo later confessed to Will Gagnon that he and Brooke had sex a couple of days prior.

At the next challenge, the men had to know if the women were more attracted to brains, bodies, or both. And the highest-scoring man and lowest-scoring man got to go on a date. Ultimately, Will came in first place, and Brendan finished last. Will chose Courtney Rowe to accompany him, while Brendan picked Julia-Ruth, of course.

Back at the house, host Kamie Crawford revealed that the other contestants voted to send Brendan and Julia-Ruth into the truth booth in Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 5. And it confirmed that they were a perfect match!

When Brendan and Julia-Ruth returned, everyone celebrated. But later that night, Julia-Ruth “said goodbye” to Nathan by making out with him. Brendan caught them, which led to major tension between the confirmed perfect match. Immediately, Julia-Ruth felt remorse, but Brendan admitted their trust was broken. The next day, they agreed to be friends and try to move forward.

How many matches did the ‘Are You the One?’ cast get at the match-up ceremony in episode 5?

Will and Brooke had a serious talk in Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 5. Brooke wanted them to distance themselves from each other, while Will wasn’t ready to let her go. But she insisted that they needed to “play the game.”

At their fourth match-up ceremony, the Are You the One? cast already had one beam lit with Brendan and Julia-Ruth. And it was the ladies’ turn to pick their matches.

The couples were Courtney and Will, Jordanne Deveaux and Eduardo Dickson Jr., Mijntje Lupgens and Hamudi Hasoon, Anissa Aguilar and Aqel Carson, CC Cortez and Mikey Owusu, Dew Pineda and Ollie Andersen, Danielle Bonaparte and Leo, Brooke and Clay Carey, Taylor Kelly and Samuel Khan, and Roz Odujebe and Nathan.

After they all locked in and with Brendan and Julia-Ruth’s beam already lit, they only got one more beam. So the contestants took one step forward and two steps back in Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 5.

"We need to start taking the game a bit more seriously." ? A new episode of #ayto drops tomorrow on @paramountplus! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/kylGFaIoWF — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) February 7, 2023

A preview of ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Episode 6

Following Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 5, Paramount+ released the trailer for episode 6. And the preview teases more drama in the house as the cast enters the second half of the game.

Clay feels disrespected after CC kisses other guys during a party. And CC admits that she “f***ed up” during a confessional. Elsewhere, Will and Courtney go through a rough patch when she takes a liking to Nathan. And Leo takes Danielle on a date.

Meanwhile, Are You the One? math reveals that Aqel and Anissa are likely a perfect match. So the players should prioritize getting them into the truth booth as soon as possible. But given the preview, that’s probably not possible.

New episodes of Are You the One? Season 9 air Wednesdays on Paramount+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet's YouTube channel.