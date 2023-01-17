‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Won’t Air on MTV

The premiere of Are You the One? Season 9 is approaching, and fans are more than excited to get new episodes of the reality dating series after a three-year hiatus. However, the show has made some changes for the upcoming season, including where fans can watch it.

Kamie Crawford | Photo: Paramount+

‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 is airing primarily on Paramount+

As fans recall, Are You the One? aired from 2014 to 2019 for eight seasons on MTV. But for its ninth season, the show is moving from broadcast television to streaming.

Are You the One? Season 9 will air on Paramount+, MTV’s parent company’s streaming service. However, MTV will show the season 9 premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 9:32 p.m. ET. But to access the entire season, fans must get a Paramount+ account.

The streaming service will drop episodes weekly, starting on Jan. 18. And by all accounts, Are You the One? Season 9 will follow the same premise as previous iterations. Producers used a matchmaking algorithm to configure 11 perfect matches, and it’s the cast’s job to figure them out. They will get 10 chances, and if they’re successful, they’ll win up to $1 million.

Not hard to pick a best date if there's only 1️⃣! But dw, LOTS of dates to come on a new season of #AYTO, streaming Jan 18 on @paramountplus! ? pic.twitter.com/PDuPgTZ9Jc — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) January 15, 2023

Who is in the cast?

Not only is Are You the One? getting a new home for season 9, but the show also has a new host. Kamie Crawford, known for co-hosting Catfish: The TV Show, will follow in Terrence J’s footsteps and host the Paramount+ reality dating series. Plus, 22 new singles make up the rest of the cast, and they come from all around the world.

The women are:

Anissa Aguilar — United States of America

Brooke Rachman — United States of America

Ciara “CC” Cortez — United States of America

Courtney Rowe — United Kingdom

Danielle Bonaparte — United States of America

Dew Anderson — Spain

Jordanne Deveaux — United States of America

Julia-Ruth Smith — New Zealand

Mijntje Lupgens — Netherlands

Rosalyn “Roz” Odujebe — Ireland

Taylor Kelly — United States of America

The men are:

Aqel Carson — United States of America

Brendan Mosca — Australia

Clayton Carey — Australia

Eduardo Dickson Jr. — United States of America

Hamudi Hasoon — New Zealand

Leo Svete — United States of America

Michael “Mikey” Owusu — United Kingdom

Nathan Grant — United Kingdom

Oliver “Ollie” Andersen — United Kingdom

Shamal “Samuel” Khan — United Kingdom

William Gagnon — United States of America

The cast of Are You the One? Season 9 filmed the show in Gran Canaria, Spain.

‘Are You the One?’ fans share their expectations for season 9

After Paramount+ released the Are You the One? Season 9 trailer, fans jumped on Reddit to discuss the upcoming season. And some are not impressed.

“I lowkey have a low expectations for this season due to the older cast because I feel like they’re more mature. Therefore, they were be less petty drama or fight or love triangle, and I live for that,” the original poster said. “But anyways, I can’t judge too soon, but if they all lovey-dovey and like all act a 12 yrs cartoon, I’ll be so disappointed [please] be immature adults.”

One fan reassured them and said, “I watch a similar dating show on OWN where most of the contestants are in their 30s and 40s, and there’s plenty drama to be had. I’m really excited for the new season just because of that [to be honest].”

And in another Reddit thread, someone wrote, “It looks so good too! The production quality really improves from MTV’s.”

“Bit of a bummer it won’t be another equal love season,” a Reddit user pointed out. “But I’m so glad to see the show make a return.”

Are You the One? Season 9 premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 18, on Paramount+.