‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: Some Fans Are Already Calling for a Host Change

Some Are You the One? fans aren’t keen on the new host, Kamie Crawford, a former pageant queen mostly known for her time with Nev Schulman on MTV reality TV show Catfish after the two-episode premiere. However, others disagree and believe “it’s too early” as it might take a few episodes to find her lane.

Kamie Crawford is the new host of ‘Are You the One?’

For the first five seasons, actor Ryan Devlin hosted the series until presenter and entertainment reporter Terrance J took the reins from season 6 to season 8.

In April 2021, a couple of years after season 8 aired, season 5’s Gianna Hammer accused producers of giving her medication while drunk and covering up a sexual assault, leading to an investigation.

TODAY IS THE DAY!!!!!? @areuthe1 is now streaming on @paramountplus!!!!????? I’m so freaking excited!!! Are you gonna watch?! Lmk what you think!!! ? #ayto – Also thank you @accesshollywood for having me! pic.twitter.com/eErVyvPkl8 — Kamie Crawford (@KamieCrawford) January 18, 2023

The show recently resurfaced in January 2023 but moved to Paramount+ and switched from production company Lighthearted Entertainment to ITV Netherlands.

Additionally, the show included singles from around the world and brought in Catfish co-host Kamie Crawford as the new presenter. After the first two episodes aired, some fans expressed their beliefs in a Reddit thread that the MTV star wasn’t a good addition to the reality TV dating show.

Some fans want a host change; others say ‘it’s too early’

One Reddit user claimed they thought Kamie isn’t “it,” noting they think she sounds “half asleep with a sinus infection.” The person added, “she is bringing down my hype for this new season!”

Another person brought up Ryan’s absence, pointing out, “he didn’t let them get away with being s***heads.” Someone else mentioned Kamie’s usual “bubbly” demeanor on Catfish, stating her energy might appear lacking because she doesn’t have a co-host.

Beaming & Buzzing about @areuthe1 ?? TWO episodes are out now on @paramountplus!



What do we think?! Who out of the cast would you want as your perfect match? ?? #AYTO pic.twitter.com/AzRylJR1Z1 — Kamie Crawford (@KamieCrawford) January 19, 2023

A few noted that viewers should give the model time to find her swing. Another pointed out that the former hosts also didn’t have much personality until the later episodes.

One user agreed, “The hosts have always had minimal presence and personality until they are chewing out the group later in the season for screwing around and not finding matches. It’s too early!”

‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 cast already blacked out

Are You the One? returned with season 9 featuring a global cast for the first time. Brooke Rachman and Leo Svete formed the season’s first couple as they immediately hit it off when Kamie asked who had already caught her attention.

They’ve already had several private talks, including one in which they bonded over their shared experiences with their fathers. Additionally, Julia-Ruth Smith and Brendan Mosca hit it off, resulting in a trip to the Boom Boom Room. However, she quickly ended things the following day, admitting their potential situation reminded her too much of her ex.

For the first time ever 22 singles from around the world are coming together to find the ONE for them. ?



Are You The One? is now streaming, exclusively on #ParamountPlus. #AYTO https://t.co/NtuPufT5Ec pic.twitter.com/BoPo7MwemL — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) January 18, 2023

Therefore, the New Zealand native began pursuing Nathan Grant but seemed to regret her decision after she saw Brendan move on with CC Cortez. UK native Samuel Khan and Taylor Kelly won the first challenge and chose Courtney Rowe and Nathan for dates. The cast voted Nathan and Taylor into the Truth Booth, but they were a confirmed no-match.

At the match-up ceremony, the cast appeared to choose randomly. For example, Nathan picked Mijntje Lupgens, someone with whom he seemingly hadn’t had many conversations, leaving Julia-Ruth with Samuel as Courtney moved on to Aqel Carson. Budding romances Leo and Brooke and Mikey Owusu and Danielle Bonaparte picked each other, but they blacked out, revealing no perfect matches. Are You the One? airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.