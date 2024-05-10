The Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale left viewers with a lot of questions. Does Tom Sandoval truly want to make amends with scorned ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, or is it just for the cameras? Can the show maintain its ratings and its place on Bravo despite its struggle to create compelling narratives? Does Madix give an eff about VPR as she pursues dozens of other profitable projects? One thing we do know, as the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion looms, Madix has no reason to put her reality TV role center stage. She’s got many other irons in the fire. Enter DSW.

Ariana Madix gathered with friends, fans, and influencers at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on May 9. The occasion was not to “gray rock” Sandoval or threaten Schean Shay. Instead, the 38-year-old was there to celebrate the Ariana Madix x DSW Collection. This exclusive 60-day collaboration features the Broadway star’s springtime curation of female footwear. With a goal to “empower women across the country,” Madix will add new shoes to the collection throughout its two-month run.

Guests included Bravolebrities, like VPR star Katie Maloney; the infamous assistant to Sandoval and Madix Ann Maddox; former VPR star Dayna Kathan; Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie; and Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s daughters Alexia and Sophia Umansky. Other attendees included Love Island‘s Kyra Green and Courtney Lynn, Dancing With the Stars choreographer Britt Stewart, and several popular influencers.

Madix looked glowy and gorgeous at the beautifully styled dinner and photoshoot. The Drink From Home founder wore a tropical mini skirt and high-necked crop top. She slicked her blonde locks back into a tight bun and wore a few delicate bracelets on her right hand. Madix made sure to wear a pair of heels from her DSW collab. She chose the Steve Madden Laurel Platform Sandals ($119.99), which feature a wrapped cord texture and chunky 4.75-inch block heel.

After 15 episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11, Madix might be ready to focus on other things. The cocktail expert will host Love Island USA season 6, which premieres on June 11. She will return to Broadway as Chicago’s Roxie Hart from August 1–27. Madix will also continue fostering social media partnerships with brands like BIC and Airbnb.

One thing we know for sure: The three-part VPR reunion will be dramatic. The reunion trailer showed the full cast watching the season’s ending together and giving their real-time reactions. Madix is shown crying and holding a tissue to her eyes, saying, “It hurts my feelings a lot. It really does.” Sandoval tells Madix, “You know me well enough to know that this is not acting. You knew me, Ariana,” before breaking down in tears.